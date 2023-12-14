GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Make it an exciting weekend “Where You Live” by viewing Maranda’s Guide to Weekend Fun! Whether you’re searching for festive events to celebrate the holiday season or looking for must-see attractions and family-friendly activities to explore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s a list of local happenings between Friday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 17:

‘Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience’ at the Gilmore Car Museum

There’s still time to enjoy “The Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience” at the Gilmore Car Museum! Running until Friday, Dec. 30, the experience features visits from Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more.

View the list of activities, ticket prices and event details here.

‘Live Nativity’ at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland invites guests to its new farm to celebrate the 24th Annual “Live Nativity,” running on select dates until Thursday, Dec. 28. Enjoy performances, a display of the Holy Land, Critter Barn animals, including sheep, goats, cows and Donkeys, and a tour of their new facility.

View more details and dates here.

‘Shopping Jam’ in Downtown Holland

Need to finish your holiday shopping or treat yourself to retail therapy? Visit Holland this Saturday, Dec. 16, to participate in the city’s annual Shopping Jam! Participating businesses will open their doors early and offer discounts. And bring the kids along and wear your jammies! There’s so much to see and do as you stroll downtown–in comfort! Find more details here.

Felt Brother Industries at the Christkindl Markt

The Christkindl Market at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids has been all the rave this season, and families and kids will love an event coming up this Saturday! From 1-4 p.m., Felt Brother Industries will teach guests about puppets and how to create their own.

View more details regarding Saturday’s activity and entertainment schedule here.

‘Jurassic Quest’ at the Lansing Center

Calling all Dino lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring its way into the Lansing Center from December 15-17. Experience life-sized dinosaurs and a T-Rex skull, walking dinosaur rides, fossils, bounce houses, and family-friendly activities. See times and ticket pricing here.

‘Free Family Movie Days’ at the Frauenthal Center

This Sunday at 3 p.m., kick back, relax and enjoy a free showing of “The Polar Express” at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. No tickets are required, and doors open at 2:30 p.m. Following the film, stick around for a visit from Santa. Learn more here.

Dazzling light displays in West Michigan

This time of year wouldn’t feel “merry and bright” without holiday lights! Add a little sparkle and magic to your winter strolls by exploring these dazzling light displays across West Michigan! View our list of locations here.

‘LEGO Building Day’ at Hackley Public Library

It’s time to get creative at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon! From 2-3:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 16, the library is hosting “LEGO Building Day,” an opportunity for youth of all ages to drop in for a relaxing afternoon of festive-themed builds. The event is free, and more details are listed here.

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the GR Civic Theatre

It’s an enchanting fairytale to watch unfold on stage! This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, visit the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre for showings of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Learn more here.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena

Cheer on the Grand Rapids Griffins as they face off against the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena! The game begins at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 15. Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo

The Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday! This thrilling and affordable show offers the opportunity to buy, sell, and even trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals as well as other exotic pets, supplies and food. Learn more here.