GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re entering December, and it’s time to ring in this festive season with tons of family fun! Check out Maranda’s top picks for family-friendly activities and events across West Michigan.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Downtown Grand Rapids

It’s time to gather around Rosa Parks Circle for the City of Grand Rapids’ annual Christmas Tree Lighting! From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, enjoy a jam-packed evening of festivities like a grand entrance from Santa and Mrs. Clause, open skate in the ice rink, a Corgis parade, food sampling, craft-making, holiday photos, and special appearances from community organizations and groups!

Learn about all the fun in store here.

Magic at the Mill begins at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland

It’s a holiday spectacle you don’t want to miss! On Fridays and Saturdays, from December 1-16, Holland’s DeZwaan Windmill will be set aglow for “Magic at the Mill.”

The event features “1,000 LED tulip blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show!” Learn more details and purchase a required ticket in advance here.

Grand Rapids Symphony presents Elf™ in Concert

You’ve seen Elf™ at the movies or perhaps at home, but have you ever watched this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen while a live orchestra performs John Debney’s musical score? Well, here’s your chance. Visit DeVos Place on Friday and Saturday to enjoy the Grand Rapids Symphony’s concert of the iconic film.

Buy tickets and view the concert schedule here.

Kalamazoo Nature Center’s Buy Local Art & Gift Fair

Experience nature and support local businesses at Kalamazoo Nature Center’s Buy Local Art & Gift Fair featuring “unique booths from top local artisans.” It’s occurring from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and in addition to purchasing products from vendors, guests receive free admission to the trails all day. View more information here.

Attend Santa Parades across West Michigan

Santa Claus is making his rounds across West Michigan this weekend! Catch him at local parades and join the community in celebrating this jolly time of year by attending events in Greenville (Friday at 7 p.m.) Grand Haven (Saturday), Rockford (Saturday), Whitehall (Saturday) and Williamston (Saturday)

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum

Photo courtesy of Gilmore Car Museum

Experience the world of winter magic at the Gilmore Car Museum. Their “Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience” runs until Friday, Dec. 30! Guests can enjoy visits with Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more.

View the list of activities, ticket prices, and event details here, and enter to win family passes here.

‘Christmas and Holiday Traditions from Around the World’ at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

A hallmark exhibition has returned to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids! Celebrate cultures and global traditions by exploring the University of Michigan Health-West’s annual exhibit, including 46+ stunning displays, presentations and Christmas trees.

The display is ongoing until Jan. 7, 2024. View more information here.

Holiday Extravaganza at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

On Saturday, not only can you spend the day shopping great deals and sales at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, but you can experience an unforgettable afternoon “full of music, laughter and family fun!”

From noon to 3 p.m., the mall will host a Holiday Extravaganza featuring a live DJ, a Motown singing group, hula hoop and limbo contests, trivia contests, costume character performances, speed painting and giveaways. Learn more here.

Downtown Battle Creek’s Winter Wonderland

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

A collection of holiday events is happening in and around Downtown Battle Creek this Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 p.m.! Enjoy a holiday night bazaar, craft shows, kids’ activities, a tree village and horse-drawn wagon rides–free for the community. Find more details here.

Have a fantastic weekend, “Where You Live!”