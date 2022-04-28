GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some serious family fun, especially because this weekend will mark the beginning of May. there are tons of great outdoor activities to kick off the new month and some fun, early Mother’s Day activities. Maranda has complied a compete list of family fun for you and your kids to enjoy this weekend. Take a look:

Frederik Meijer Gardens

Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.

It opening weekend at Binder Park Zoo and that means your family can enjoy all kinds of fun animals. Feed the giraffes and run with the zebras because they are so excited to welcome you back to another season at the zoo. Families can enjoy all kinds of exciting fun the 45th zoo season including Zoorassic Park and other new instillations.

Head to the Village of Shelby this weekend for their Children’s Day Celebration. This event is completely free to the community and includes all kinds of kids fun including: Bounce Houses, Climbing Wall, Arts and Crafts, Books and Puppet Show, Costumed Characters, Music, Dancing and More! Wear your favorite costumes and get ready to celebrate.

Shop from over 22,000 succulents this weekend at the Muskegon Farmers Market. Everything is just $1! Plants, pots and soil are all a dollar each so head to the market and get planting! This is a fun activity is a great gift to give your mom for mothers day and with perfect timing. Now is the time to give your mom the most beautiful and unique gift ever!

It is the last weekend to enjoy the Second Season of the Fulton Street Farmers Market. Next weekend will kick off the main season. Enjoy all of the fun treats and goods this Saturday from 10AM-1PM. Bring the whole family out and stock up on fresh spring veggies, flowers and more.

Start you engines and head to the Getty Drive-In this weekend. Some family fun movies are hitting the big screen and it is the perfect weekend to enjoy these movies at the Drive-In. Families can enjoy delicious popcorn and snacks from the concessions, swing on the monkey bars and enjoy a movie outside. This is the first weekend of the season and the weather couldn’t be better. Check it out!

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Sing 2. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are joining together for a month long membership exchanges, this means that John Ball Zoo Members may present their member card for free admission to the GRAM, and vice versa. If you not a member at either of these family fun destinations, now is the time to join and take advantage of these amazing perks.

Our friends at the Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Kalamazoo Nature Center are partnering together to offer a membership exchange for the month of April. Families that do not yet have memberships at any of these family fun destinations – now is the time to sign up. Be sure to check out their website and register for your membership TODAY!

A day of family fun is happening this Saturday at the Coopersville Farm Museum. Bring all of the kids out to enjoy Kids, Crafts and Critters. This one-day event will be full of fun for all ages. Enjoy building your very own birdhouse and tons of adorable farm animals. Don’t miss this great family event!