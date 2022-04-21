GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend his here and so is the warm weather. This will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside appreciating our planet and celebrating Earth Day. There are great activities going on around West Michigan including some fun at nature centers, along the lakeshore and even at our Zoo’s spending time with animals. Maranda has a complete list of family fun for this weekend.

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN GUIDE

Party for the Planet at John Ball Zoo It is a Party for the Planet this Saturday at John Ball Zoo. From 9 AM – 6PM families can come hand out with all of the animals and celebrate the beauty of Earth. While you’re there you can learn all about conservation and take part in the community clean up. Don’t miss this great opportunity to appreciate our planet. Earth Day Every Day at Frederik Meijer Gardens Frederik Meijer Gardens is doing something extra fun for families this Saturday. In celebration of Earth Day they are having a party in the Lena Meijer children’s Garden. Families can expect nature walks, interactive stories, live Michigan animal demonstrations, and a collaborative nature weaving on our giant weaving loom. Kalamazoo Nature Center Earth Day Enjoy Nature completely free on Earth Day. The Kalamazoo Nature Center welcome families to come explorer their trails completely free. All they ask is that you celebrate Earth Day by spending time outside. They will have some extra fun activities to enjoy while you are there including special runs, showcases and hikes. Star Wars Skate at Terry Roller Hall If you love Star Wars now is the time to head to Terry Roller Hall. It is Star Wars day. Enjoy this fun themed skating event complete with fun music, games snacks and more. Plus you can enjoy fun games, giveaways, and of course plenty of photo opportunities, you won’t want to miss this!

Feel free to dress up!

Take a step into the Enchanted Forest at Camp Newaygo. Miniature fairy houses and tiny gnome homes will line the trails of the forest from families to explore. Enjoy a snack and crafts as you explorer a world of magic. This weekend only at Campy Newaygo from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Head to the Lakeshore this Saturday to celebrate our planet. In Grand Haven’s Central Park. Kick off the fun with a “Green Walk.” Bikes, roller skates, skate boards and feet are all welcome. This is a walk for anything that doesn’t use fossil fuels. They continue the celebration with an Earth Day Fair throughout the park.

Celebrate World Book Day this Sunday at Grand Haven Central Park. Brilliance Publishing is providing thousands of books for free to the community through World Book Day event. From 12PM – 5PM families can come join in on the fun and celebrate the love of reading and a good book!

It is officially opening day at Nelis’ Dutch Village. Rides, petting farm, play areas and more are officially open for the season and to kick it all of they are celebrating with their annual community day! This si a great opportunity to have fun with the family, and give back.

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Sing 2. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here.

John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are joining together for a month long membership exchanges, this means that John Ball Zoo Members may present their member card for free admission to the GRAM, and vice versa. If you not a member at either of these family fun destinations, now is the time to join and take advantage of these amazing perks.

Our friends at the Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Kalamazoo Nature Center are partnering together to offer a membership exchange for the month of April. Families that do not yet have memberships at any of these family fun destinations – now is the time to sign up. Be sure to check out their website and register for your membership TODAY!