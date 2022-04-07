GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many West Michigan Families, Spring Break is drawing to a close but this weekend is your last chance to enjoy some big Spring family fun. Even though it has been rainy and cold, Maranda has some great family fun destinations that will having you enjoying everyday of this weekend. Check out her complete list of family fun below.

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN GUIDE

Museum Family Fun Museums around West Michigan are excited to welcome families for some Spring Break fun. Check out the Air Zoo, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Gilmore Car Museum, the Lakeshore Museum, the Holland Museum and more. All of these great museums are offering something extra special to help celebrate the Spring season! Frederik Meijer Gardens Butterflies are Blooming The butterflies are officially at the gardens now through April 30th. Families can explorer 60 different butterfly species as they navigate through the gardens. Butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will once again take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This experience is included with general admission, see Hours & Rates here. Easter Egg Hunts Easter Weekend is right around the corner and some of the family fun is starting early in West Michigan. Communities around Grand Rapids, the lakeshore and beyond are having some fun egg hunt activities for families all weekend. Check your local community listings to find one near you. Some of Maranda’s top picks are here: Walker Annual Easter Egg Hunt Hackley Easter Egg Hunt Spring Festival and Egg Hunt Easter Eggstravaganza Little Leapers at Sky Zone Flicks Family Films Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Sing 2. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

John Ball Zoo is offering a fun experience that will allow you and your family to experience all of the zoo’s wild creatures in a new light. This 1.5 hour experience will include a guided tour of the zoo after the sun goes down. Bring your flashlights and the whole family will embark on a fun adventure. Register your family online for this unique experience.

This weekend families can check out all of their favorite comic book characters, super heroes and more at the 2022 Grand Rapids Comic Con. Families have the opportunity to meet characters, sit in on presentations and buy some really cool memorabilia. Bring the whole family out for this awesome fun this weekend!

If you’re looking for a warmer weekend activity it is the Final Indoor Winter Market in the Marketside Room of the Civic Center Place. Families can enjoy all of the fresh foods and produce that is featured at the summer Farmers Market. Pick up fresh vegetables for your warm winter soup or even a hot chocolate or pastry. Find it this weekend at the indoor Famers Market in Holland.

Head to Boulder Ridge for their Spring Opening event. Hang out with all of the animals including the awesome giraffes that are excited to welcome you and your family back to the zoo. One $12 a person and families can enjoy feeding the animals, delicious concessions and so much more.

John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Art Museum are joining together for a month long membership exchanges, this means that John Ball Zoo Members may present their member card for free admission to the GRAM, and vice versa. If you not a member at either of these family fun destinations, now is the time to join and take advantage of these amazing perks.

A day of family fun is happening this Saturday at the Coopersville Farm Museum. Bring all of the kids out to enjoy Kids, Crafts and Critters. This one-day event will be full of fun for all ages. Enjoy building your very own birdhouse and tons of adorable farm animals. Don’t miss this great family event!

If you’re in the mood to get crafty this weekend the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting Drop-In Studio classes where you can practice the art of portrait painting. In this experience you get to take your very own photo with and instant camera and then add your very own touches with paint. This mixed media, artistic fun can be enjoyed throughout the month of April.

Critter Barn’s Annual Spring Fling is kicking off this Friday and running through then end of next week. Families can head to the Critter Barn to enjoy some family fun activities, get outside and welcome the new baby farm animals. Aside from Sunday’s, the barn will be open daily form 10AM to 7PM! Visit their website critterbarn.org to register for tickets now!