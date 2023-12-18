GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Who says having fun in West Michigan is only limited to the warmer months? While the kids are on winter break, and you’re enjoying those well-deserved holiday vacations, explore tons of free and affordable activities and events our wonderful area offers this time of year. Check out Maranda’s Winter Break Fun Guide for a fun-filled season!
Winter Break Activities ⛸️:
Winter Story Stroll
KDL’s Byron Township Branch invites the community to partake in Winter Story Strolls until Saturday, Jan. 6. “Enjoy a special holiday story while taking a festive walk through downtown Byron Center.” An upcoming stroll is from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Santa Holiday Hayride in Sparta
Santa is making several stops in Sparta this holiday season! Stop by “Winter Wonderland” in the Sparta Chamber of Commerce on December 19, 22, and 23 to take pictures with Santa and enjoy a free holiday hayride through sparkling Lights. More details here.
Family MEGA Splash Time at the Holland Aquatic Center
Make a splash at the Holland Aquatic Center this winter break (December 23-January 7)! And from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., attend their “Pictures with the Grinch” event.
Flick’s Festive Favorites at Celebration Cinema
Celebration Cinema is inviting the community to celebrate the holiday season by taking advantage of a “festive treat for all!” Now through December 20, kids 12 and under can enjoy showings of “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.” All other attendees can enjoy the holiday classic films for only $5. View showings here.
Winter Break Weekday Afternoon Skating at Terry Hall Roller Rink
Get your skating on at Terry Hall Roller Skating Rink in Grandville! From 1:30-4:30 p.m., on December 22-29 and January 1-5, enjoy afternoon skating. Admission is $8, and skate rentals are $3. Learn more here.
Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market
West Michigan’s largest traditional European Christmas village, the Christkindl Market, is underway at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids!
Every Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 23, indulge in festive treats and beverages, shop for handmade gifts from 30+ vendors, enjoy live holiday entertainment, and admire holiday lights and decor.
‘Walk Through the Lights’ at Gull Meadow Farms
Gull Meadow Farms is getting into the Christmas spirit! “Walk Through the Lights” is an illuminated experience featuring a choreographed light show, a petting farm, staged spots, decorated greenhouses and more. The outdoor experience concludes Saturday, Dec. 23. Find more details here.
Winter Family Fun Days at the Air Zoo
Stay warm indoors and have winter fun at the Air Zoo in Portage, MI. On December 27-28 and January 3-4, the museum is hosting family fun days, including exciting activities for everyone, crafts, games, special guests and interactive programs. Learn more here.
‘Snowflake Break Camps’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Between December 27-January 3, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will offer “Snowflake Camp Days.” These educational camps provide kids “with exciting opportunities to explore science, history, and culture during the holiday season.”
‘Winter Wonderland Experience’ at the Gilmore Car Museum
Rev up those engines and drive to the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI! Now through Friday, Dec. 30, guests can experience the museum’s “Winter Wonderland” featuring visits from Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more.
Community Kids Kwanzaa Storytelling with Donna Washington
The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) and We Are LIT have teamed up to host a community event for kids at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. Guests will listen to a fun reading from author Donna L. Washington.
‘Christmas Lite Show’ at LMCU Ballpark
Experience the magic of winter and the holiday season at the Christmas Lite Show, hosted at LMCU Ball Park in Comstock Park, MI! Enjoy a meet-and-greet with Santa on select dates, drive through two miles of Christmas displays, or hop on a festive memory lane train.
Sporting Events
This winter break, cheer on your favorite local sports teams like the Grand Rapids Gold, Grand Rapids Griffins, Muskegon Lumberjacks and K-Wings
‘Christmas and Holiday Traditions from Around the World’ at Meijer Gardens
A hallmark exhibition has returned to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids! Celebrate cultures and global traditions by exploring the University of Michigan Health-West’s annual exhibit, including 46+ stunning displays, presentations and Christmas trees.
Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle in Downtown GR
Lace up those ice skates! Rosa Parks Circle ice rink is “one of Grand Rapids’ treasured winter destinations” and is open for the season until February 24. Tickets are $4 for adults (18+) and $2 for youth (17 and under).
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Find your next winter adventure at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park! Whether you plan a day trip or purchase a season pass, winter recreation, including ice skating, snowshoeing, skiing and luge-ing, awaits.
