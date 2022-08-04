Coast Guard Festival
The Coast Guard Festival Wraps up this weekend on Saturday. There is still a lot of fun going on to enjoy with your family. Saturday features a Carnival, Ship tours, a parade and fireworks. Check out the schedule of events here.
Hispanic Festival
A Grand Rapids tradition for more than 40 years returns this weekend. The Hispanic Festival is free and features food and music from all Latin American Countries.
Gull Meadow Farms Sunflower Days
If you love Sunflowers than you will have to check out the 3rd annual Sunflower Days at Gull Meadows Farms. Enjoy a 5 acre field full of beautiful, colored sunflowers.
Reptile Week at Binder Park Zoo
Reptile Week is back at the Binder Park Zoo! Going on this Saturday and Sunday, enjoy an up close look at the reptiles at Binder Park Zoo. This event is designed to address some of the fears and myths about reptiles.