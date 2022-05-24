GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Who needs a countdown to summer when it feels like it’s arriving in West Michigan! Between warmer weather, an array of attractions, and the return of events and festivals, Michiganders have a head start on savoring the joys of the season.

And let’s not forget about West Michigan’s renowned food scene! Tons of local businesses and restaurants welcome guests to relish the great outdoors and pair scenic views with fresh cuisine.

If enjoying delectable meals and stunning views is on your 2022 bucket list, then pay any of these local spots around town a visit.

GRAND RAPIDS

A September 2020 photo shows an outdoor seating area at Blue Water Grill. (Photo courtesy of Blue Water Grill)

Blue Water Grille offers guests a “breath of fresh air” as they dine on patio seating along Versluis Lake. On the way up to the patio, guests can also take time admiring the restaurant’s Koi Fish pond, which makes a great photo op!

A photo captured in June 2021 showcases a Koi Pond at Blue Water Grille. (Photo courtesy of Blue Water Grille)

Reds at Thousand Oaks |4100 Thousand Oaks Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Recent images show the outdoor patio/seating area at Reds at Thousand Oaks. (Photos courtesy of Fallon Howley, Red Water Collection).

Located on the award-winning Thousand Oaks Golf Course in Grand Rapids, Reds at Thousand Oaks promises to provide “a dining experience like no other.” This fine-dining restaurant offers hand-cut steaks, specialty pizzas, seafood and a vast selection of wines.

And here are a few extra bonuses: River views, a fireplace and plenty of comfortable outdoor seating.

An image shows an additional outdoor patio/seating area at Reds at Thousand Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Fallon Howley, Red Water Collection).

Linear Restaurant | 1001 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

A photo captured May 12, 2021, shows the outdoor patio seating area at Linear Restaurant in Grand Rapids, MI. (Photo courtesy of Linear Restaurant).

Take pleasure in observing the Grand River in Downtown Grand Rapids. Linear Restaurant is an industrial-style hotspot known for its chill, laid-back vibe, new American cuisine and specialty cocktails.

Additional Restaurants in Grand Rapids

Rose’s on Reed’s Lake | 500 Lakeside Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Rose’s on Reed’s Lake is far from just a restaurant. It is a historic landmark. Established by James Rose in 1901, Rose’s is the “last remaining building from the Romona Park era,” according to its owners. Fast forward to over a century later, Rose’s remains popular among many West Michiganders for its famous Bub Rose’s burger, caramel corn and scenic atmosphere.

The Kitchen By Wolfgang Puck | 187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Feast on tasty meals while admiring the Grand River! The Kitchen & The Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck rests inside the Amway Grand Hotel and offers well-loved locally sourced signature recipes.

Margaux | 235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

When it comes to French cuisine, food enthusiasts don’t have to travel outside West Michigan to experience it. Margaux is a classic French Bistro located inside the JW Marriot in Downtown Grand Rapids. The restaurant offers a sophisticated and luxurious ambiance to diners.

LANSING

Cleats Bar & Grille | 5801 N Aurelius Rd, Lansing, MI 48911

Looking for a change of scenery that doesn’t include views of the lakeshore or river, but of sunsets, tiki torches, trees and a soccer field? If so, then add Cleats Bar & Grille to your list!

This unique sports bar is located at Hope Sports Complex and is the perfect spot for friends, families and co-workers to visit.

HOLLAND

Boatwerks Waterfront | 216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI 49423

Boatwerks. Photo courtesy of Fallon Howley, Red Water Collection

Treat yourself to a waterfront dining experience at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland. Boatwerks sits along the shores of Lake Macatawa, and its architecture, outdoor patio, lounge and elevated dining room are all inspired by the historic boat building factories that once existed in the area.

Boatwerks. Photo courtesy of Fallon Howley, Red Water Collection

MUSKEGON

Docker’s Fish House | 3505 Marina View Point, Muskegon, MI 49441

Docker’s Fish House is a one-stop-shop for all your patio needs! Located in the Harbor Town Condominiums in Muskegon, this well-loved restaurant offers outdoor patio seating, curbside and beachside pickup, and featured live music every week.

And, we can’t forget about another standout feature. The restaurant’s patio is dog-friendly!

A photo shows an updated version of Dockers Fish House’s outdoor patio seating area. (Photo courtesy of Dockers Fish House)

The Deck | 1601 Beach St, Muskegon, MI 49441

Photo courtesy of The Deck

String lights, sand and sunsets! Three fun features for foodies to experience at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach. Grub on a great meal at The Deck, and then go for a nice swim right in the lake if you’d like.

The Lake House Waterfront Grille | 730 Terrace Point Road, Muskegon, MI 49440

Photos courtesy of The Lake House Waterfront Grille

The Lake House Waterfront Grille features “a deck, a dock, and one heck of a bar,” as mentioned on its website. From stunning views to a convenient lake house located right on the marina in Muskegon, the restaurant promises guests will have, “a wonderful time, every time, at the Lake House.”

BATTLE CREEK

Waco Kitchen | 15955 S Airport Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015

One of Battle Creek’s newest restaurant establishments, Waco Kitchen, launched on Jan. 4, 2021, offers one-of-a-kind views that are too good to miss!

“Our restaurant features a glass accordion wall that we open up on sunny days so that the guests on our second-story balcony can enjoy the weather and unique views of airplanes taking off and taxiing,” said Waco Kitchen Staff.

Get a thrill out of enjoying panoramic Runway views by heading to Waco Kitchen, located at the Battle Creek Executive Airport (KBTL).

KALAMAZOO

The Dock at Bay View | 12504 E D Ave, Richland, MI 49083

Whether you’re looking for a place to host a family reunion, wedding, or a party, or want a casual place to enjoy a nice summer day, The Dock at Bay View is the place to be. The restaurant, located off Gull Lake, has an outdoor deck, a backyard with a tiki hut and bar, and bonfire pits.

The Medalist Golf Club Bar & Grille | 15701 N-Drive N, Marshall, MI 49068

You don’t have to be a golf enthusiast or player to soak up all the scenic views at The Medalist Golf Club Bar & Grille. Having just completed a patio upgrade in 2021, the restaurant now features outdoor seating, fans, heaters, and big-screen TVs to enjoy throughout the year.