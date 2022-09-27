GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!

Get your family and friends together, and visit these local happenings!

ArtPrize (Sept. 15- Oct. 2)

The first weekend of ArtPrize 2022. (Michael Buck/WOODT TV8)

The world’s largest international art competition, ArtPrize, kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 15, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2! For 18 days, hundreds of local and national artists will showcase their creativity through various mediums throughout Downtown Grand Rapids. The event is free and open to the public, and is an excellent way to watch the city come to life through vibrant art and installations!

For more information on ArtPrize, visit their website.

Jack O’Lantern World

Photo courtesy of Getty images

(Recurring Thursday’s-Sunday’s beginning Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 30)

Location: 1415 Maynard Ave, SW, Walker, MI

Experience thousands of hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns through a unique display. Jack O’Lantern World takes guests on a ¾-mile-long trail and is a fun way to celebrate Fall, art, creativity and nature. This event is recurring until Sunday, Oct. 30.

Find tickets and reserve a time slot online.

International Festival of Holland (Saturday, Oct. 1)

Close up of colorful skirts flying during traditional Mexican dancing. Young girls perform on a stage during an event celebrating Latino culture and heritage.

Location: Holland Civic Center & Downtown locations

From 3-9 pm, experience the beauty and uniqueness of various cultures at a family-friendly event! The International Festival of Holland is free and a fantastic way to learn about the cultures of Cuba, Spain, India, Japan, the Caribbean, Ireland, and more through authentic cuisine, crafts, art and entertainment.

Learn more online.

Beerfest at the Ballpark (Saturday, Oct. 1)

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

Location: Lansing Lugnuts (Jackson Field)

At 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1, taste 100+ craft beers from 40+ Michigan breweries in addition to ciders, hard seltzers, meads, spirits & wines at Jackson Field in Downtown Lansing. Beerfest at the Ballpark is coming up, and tickets are available for purchase!

View additional information here.

OKTOBERFEST (Saturday, Oct. 1- Sunday, Oct. 2)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm

Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm invites the community to their Oktoberfest on the farm! Feast on their favorite foods while sipping on new beers! Plus, jam out to live music performed by Kaminski’s Polka Band!

Find more event information on the Facebook events page.

Fall on the Farm (Saturday, Oct. 1)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Drake Homestead Park, Kalamazoo

The Oshtemo Township Friends of the Parks/Oshtemo Historical Society presents “Fall on the Farm”, a free and festive event for the community to attend! From 1 to 4 pm, enjoy live music, games, a scavenger hunt, butter churning, pumpkin painting, guided farm tours, blacksmithing, animals and other entertaining activities.

View the event details online.

Holland Fall Fest (Friday, Oct. 7- Saturday, Oct. 8)

A photo taken during a previous Fall Fest shows visitors in Holland. (Courtesy: Karen de Alvare/Downtown Holland)

Location: Downtown Holland

Don’t miss Downtown Holland’s annual Fall Fest kicking off at 10 am! This family-friendly event is a perfect way to embrace the season. Hosted by “Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market in partnership with the Holland Visitors Bureau, Tulip Time, and Windmill Island Gardens,” this festival includes an artisan vendor market, community tulip planting, street entertainers and performers, professional pumpkin carvers, painters and more.

View the complete schedule of events online.

Fall Zoo-tacular (Saturday, Oct. 8)

The new baby black rhino at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing. Courtesy Potter Park Zoo.

Location: Potter Park Zoo

Gather the whole family and take a trip to Potter Park Zoo in Lansing! From Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 9, the Fall Zoo-tacular will take place and feature amusing activities like a straw maze, candy stations, seasonal decorations, costumes, fall colors and more!

Learn more online.

Grilled Cheese Festival (Sunday, Oct. 9)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Fuller Park in Grand Rapids

Grand River Realty and The Cheese Lady Grand Rapids are celebrating their 10th anniversary with the ultimate Grilled Cheese Party! Head down to Fuller Park at noon to enjoy homemade grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, a beer/wine tent, live music, cheese sampling, a kids activity tent and much more!

View more details on the Facebook event page.

International Foodies Festival for Mental Health Awareness (Monday, Oct. 10)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: 355 48th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prepare to feast for a great cause! On Monday, Oct. 10, from 5-7 pm, food lovers can unite to sample over sixty foods from various cultures. Aside from expanding your palette and celebrating small local ethnic businesses, the community can come together to celebrate International Mental Health Awareness Week.

Learn more and purchase tickets online.

Pumpkin Walk 2022 (Thursday, Oct. 27-Saturday, Oct. 29)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: Second Christian Reformed Church in Allendale

A free community event for everyone of all ages! Second Christian Reformed Church welcomes West Michiganders to participate in its family-friendly Pumpkin Walk featuring a trail decorated with over seven hundred carved and lit pumpkins.

View more details online.

November Fall festivals, events and activities in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con (Saturday, Nov. 12- Sunday, Nov. 13)

(Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Location: DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids

Prepare for an action-packed weekend! Grand Rapids Comic Con returns in November and this year’s event features a star-studded celebrity guest list, comic guest list, author and YouTube guest list, film festivals, vending hall, car show, artist alley and more.

Grab your tickets and stay updated with forthcoming announcements online.

Grandville Harvest Fest (Saturday, Nov. 12)

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Location: 4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI. 49418

Shop until you drop while supporting the Grandville Bands Program by attending the Grandville Harvest Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12! From 9 am- 3 pm, stop by vendor booths selling holiday-themed items, art and woodwork, jewelry, pottery, crocheted items and more.

See all the details online.

15th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival (Friday, Nov. 18- Saturday, Nov. 19)

The 2019 Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Location: DeVos Place in Grand Rapids

Known as “Michigan’s annual tasting event”, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is now in its 15th year! From Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 19, sample over 1,000 wines, beers, and ciders from across the globe and cuisine from local restaurants.

Find tickets and learn more information online.

Don’t see your event on our list? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com to have it added!