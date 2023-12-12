GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This time of year wouldn’t feel “merry and bright” without holiday lights! Add a little sparkle and magic to your winter strolls by exploring these dazzling light displays across West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS 🎄

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark

It’s an annual tradition to visit if you haven’t already!

Experience the magic of winter and the holiday season at the Christmas Lite Show, hosted at LMCU Ball Park in Comstock Park, MI!

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with Santa on select dates, drive through two miles of Christmas displays, or hop on a festive memory lane train. Learn more here.

Additional displays in/near Grand Rapids:

Dec. 15 | Christmas Tree Lighting by Roosevelt Park | begins at 5 p.m. | Details

Dec. 15 | Believe: A North Pole Experience at Red Barn Market | 5-8 p.m. | Details

Ends Dec. 17 | The Lighted Christmas Path at Orchard Hill Church | Times Vary | Details

Ends Dec. 22 | Everett’s Gardens in Byron Center | 6-8 p.m. | Details

Ends Dec. 23 | Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market | Times Vary | Details

Ends Dec. 23 | Cannonsburg Winter Wonderland Forest | 6-8 p.m. (Fridays) and 5:30-8 p.m. (Saturdays) | Details

Ends Jan. 7 | Roger B Chaffee Planetarium “Let it Snow Shows” at the Grand Rapids Public Museum | Times Vary | Details

Ends Jan. 7 | Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens | Details

LANSING 🎄

Holiday Nights of Lights

Hop in the car and head to Frances Park in Lansing for a fun drive-thru experience. And the best part? It’s completely free.

The Holiday Nights of Lights runs on weekends from 6-9 p.m. until December 17. Learn more here.

Additional displays in/near Lansing:

Ends Dec. 23 | Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo | Thursdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m. | Details

| Thursdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m. | Ends Dec. 30 | The Merry Mile at Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Thursdays through Sundays from 6-9 p.m. | Details

Ends Dec. 31 | Holiday Light Show at Cottonwood Campground | Times vary | Details

MUSKEGON🎄

Festival of Trees at the Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art’s Festival of Trees runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30. (Courtesy of the Muskegon Museum of Art)

Prefer to stay warm indoors while still gazing at stunning lights?

Now through December 30, the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting the Festival of Trees, featuring decorated trees and vintage holiday collections. Learn more here.

Additional displays in/near Muskegon:

Ends Dec. 17 | Hike the Lights at Muskegon Luge | 5-10 p.m. | Details

Explore Muskegon’s ultimate Christmas Display Map featuring 26 attractions.

KALAMAZOO🎄

Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum

Photo courtesy of Gilmore Car Museum

Treat yourself to a magical winter experience at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI!

Now through Friday, Dec. 30, guests can experience the museum’s “Winter Wonderland” featuring visits from Santa, holiday activities and crafts, themed treats, gift shopping, festive exhibits, light displays and more.

View the list of activities, ticket prices and event details here.

Additional displays in/near Kalamazoo:

Dec. 15 | Moonlight Madness in Downtown Kalamazoo | 6 p.m.-12 a.m. | Details

Ends Dec. 23 | Walk Through The Lights at Gull Meadow Farms | Times vary | Details

BATTLE CREEK 🎄

Merry Mile at Calhoun County Fairgrounds

Don’t miss out on one of Michigan’s top 10 light displays!

Drive through illuminated displays featuring animals, Christmas Trees, holiday characters and more.

This event ends December 30. See times and ticket pricing here.

Additional displays in/near Battle Creek:

Ends Dec. 30 | Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum | Details

HOLLAND 🎄

Magic at the Mill

It’s a breathtaking holiday spectacle you don’t want to miss! On Fridays and Saturdays, until December 16, Holland’s DeZwaan Windmill will be set aglow for “Magic at the Mill.”

The event features “1,000 LED tulip blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show!” Learn more details and purchase a required ticket in advance here.

Have we missed a holiday light display? Email details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com to see it featured.