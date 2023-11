GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and local organizations, entities and communities are hosting upcoming events and deals to celebrate and honor those who have served our country. Find an event near you using our list of events in West Michigan!

AUGUSTA

Veterans Day Ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery | Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-noon | Details

BATTLE CREEK

Women’s Veterans Tea at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center | Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m. | Details

The Last Role Call Ceremony of Remembrance at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center | Nov. 9 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. | Details

Lifting Spirits Balloon Flight | Nov. 11 from 7-7:30 a.m. | Details

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Free for Veterans) at SSG Michael A. Dickinson, II Post 257| Nov. 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.| Details

BIG RAPIDS

Ferris State University’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast | Nov. 10 from 8-10 a.m. | Details

20th Annual Veterans Day Concert at Williams Auditorium at Ferris State | Nov. 12 from 4-5:15 p.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

Rolling for Veterans bowling event at Clique Lanes | Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. | Details

The Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies presents Veterans Day: Lieutenant Jason Redman | Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m. | Details

4th Annual Veterans Day 5 at Michigan Veteran Homes | Nov. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Details

GRCW Inagural Black Veteran Breakfast at LINC Up | Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. | Details

Veterans Day Parade at Veterans Memorial Park | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon | Details

Veterans Day Service at the Hamilton Area Veterans Memorial | Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. | Details

5th Annual Veterans Family & Friends Conference | Nov. 11 from Noon-4 p.m. | Details

West Michigan Heroes Next Door Dinner at JW Marriott | Nov. 11 from 7-10 p.m. | Details

Veteran Art Workshop with ArtPrize Artist Pamela Alderman at Kent County Veterans Services | Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-noon | Details

HOLLAND

Holland Museum: Honoring Our Veterans (Free admission) | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details

Holland High School’s 86th Annual Veterans Day Assembly | Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Veterans Day Breakfast at the Air Zoo | Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. | Details

LANSING

Veterans & Family Enter Free at Potter Park Zoo | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Muskegon Community College’s 2023 Veterans Day Salute | Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. | Details

Veterans Day Tribute featuring the Barton Organ | Frauenthal Center in Muskegon | Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. | Details

Do you know of an event or deal that isn’t featured? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com with details to have it added.