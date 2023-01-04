GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan is beautiful in all seasons, especially winter! This time of year, it transforms into a gorgeous wonderland featuring stunning scenery and annual events and activities to enjoy!

If you’re craving to get outdoors, explore and make the most of the season, then check out these festivals many West Michiganders look forward to yearly!

World of Winter Location: Downtown Grand Rapids Date: Jan 6- March 5, 2023 The Midwest’s largest winter festival returns with over 100 free events, activities and outdoor instillations. Bring the entire family along to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience in Downtown Grand Rapids. See events, outdoor art, and more here.

Grand Haven Winter Fest Location: Grand Haven Date: Jan 26-29, 2023 Winter fun is for everyone in Grand Haven! During the last weekend of January, get outdoors and be active with fun activities to keep you warm and entertained. The interactive festival, first established in 1976, features a world-famous sled race, a family dog pull, bonfire bash, snow angel contest and more fun for the community! Find more details here.

Traverse City Comedy Fest Location: Traverse City (multiple venues) Date: Feb. 2-4, 2023 Prepare to laugh until you possibly cry! The Downtown Traverse City Association (DTCA) is excited to present the comedy fest featuring “a mix of stand-up performers, improv, podcast tapings and specialty shows.” The two-day event will take place in a host of local venues including the City Opera House, Traverse City Comedy Club, Encore 201, the Workshop Brewing Company and Hotel Indigo. Purchase tickets and view more details here.

Winter Beer Festival Location: LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Time: 1-6 pm Get ready to fill your cups with Michigan’s finest beers! The 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival features beverages from local breweries plus great entertainment! Enjoy live music, local performers and carving demonstrations outside. Purchase tickets and view event information here.