GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy Black History Month! Although West Michigan celebrates diversity in cultures and traditions all year round, February is a special time of year. America dedicates this month to honor the many contributions that African Americans have and continue to make in our world and our communities.

There is a wide variety of establishments, such as Black-owned restaurants, that we can support in our area! Below is a list of food establishments to visit.

Grand Rapids

2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-551-3509

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

(616) 723-9770

530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 458-7875

35 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 719-1191

6630 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

(616) 512-4163

333 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 288-9412

1604 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

(616) 279-2181

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 214-7060

655 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 608-6748

1034 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

(616) 734-6766

430 Howard St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 326-1692

122 Oakes St SW #110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 600-7744

15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 260-6466

1220 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 724-4404

1636 Eastern Ave, SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503

(616) 217-6589

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 634-9720

(888) 963-5893

Lansing

2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 323-7122

1221 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 252-4782

3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 993-5594

427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 308-9762

3418 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 977-0630

111 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 372-7700

Muskegon

The Us Cafe

2300 Maffett St, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

(231) 747-9014

Know of another Black owned restaurant or food establishment that hasn’t been listed? We’d love to include it! Email suggestions to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.