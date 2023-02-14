GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy Black History Month! Although West Michigan celebrates diversity in cultures and traditions all year round, February is a special time of year. America dedicates this month to honor the many contributions that African Americans have and continue to make in our world and our communities.
There is a wide variety of establishments, such as Black-owned restaurants, that we can support in our area! Below is a list of food establishments to visit.
Grand Rapids
The Candied Yam
2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-551-3509
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Jamaican Dave’s
530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
GR Noir- Wine & Jazz bar
35 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Irie Kitchen
6630 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Back Door BBQ
333 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Wing Kingz
1604 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Boston Soul Cafe
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Hall of Fame Burgers
655 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Robinson’s Popcorn
1034 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Major Taste of Soul
430 Howard St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery
122 Oakes St SW #110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Mosby’s Popcorn
15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The South East Market
1220 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
LT’s BBQ
1636 Eastern Ave, SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503
(616) 217-6589
Taste of Africa
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Luxe Artisan Preserves
Lansing
Gregory’s Soul Food
2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906
Cravings Gourmet Popcorn
1221 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI 48906
Capital City Soul Food
3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911
517 BBQ
427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906
It’s SlapN
3418 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910
Juice Nation
111 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933
Muskegon
The Us Cafe
2300 Maffett St, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444
Know of another Black owned restaurant or food establishment that hasn’t been listed? We’d love to include it! Email suggestions to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.