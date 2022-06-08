GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – June means it’s officially Pride Month! Not only are we going to give you a list of local events and celebrations but we’ll also give you some ideas on how to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival June 18th | 12pm-10pm 2022 marks 34 years of the Grand Rapids Pride Festival! Come out and support and celebrate our LGBTQ community members, businesses, organizations and allies on June 18th at Calder Plaza. The event is free! Click here for more details.

WHAT: Pride Garden Party

WHEN: June 10th-12th

WHERE: Outside Coffee Co – 734 Wealthy St. SE

Improv, drinks, yard games, Queens and a Queer Dog Walking Club. More details here!

WHAT: Pride Bar Crawl

WHEN: June 11th

WHERE: Various

Starting at Rumors Nightclub on June 11th, the 5th Annual Pride Crawl is taking place all night at a bunch of different stops around downtown. There also will be drink specials, local food, an after party and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project – grab your tickets here!

WHAT: Rainbow Party: Sober Pride After Party

WHEN: June 18th

WHERE: Midwest Movement Collective – 1140 Monroe Ave NW #2103

Amateur drag showcase, specialty pride mocktails, DJ & dancing, a safe space for people of all ages to celebrate pride month! Get your tickets here!

WHAT: Circle Pop Up Concert Series: Pride Night

WHEN: June 21st

WHERE: Circle Theatre – 1703 Robinson Rd SE

Music, vendors, and more outside at the Circle Theatre. More details here!

WHAT: Holland Pride Variety Show

WHEN: June 24th

WHERE: Park Theatre – 248 S. River Ave – Holland

Get entertained by comedians and a hypnotist, enjoy dancing, food, drinks and more fun from 7pm-11pm. Event is 18+, click here for more details.

WHAT: Harmony Pride Drag Benefit

WHEN: June 25th

WHERE: Harmony Hall – 401 Stocking Ave NW

Celebrate Pride Month with an amazing drag show, while raising awareness and funds for the Pride Center of Grand Rapids! Tickets are $15 and the event goes from 9pm through 11:30pm – click here to get your tickets!

Holland Pride Festival June 25th | 12pm-5pm The Lakeshore celebrates Pride on June 25th with the Holland Pride Festival! Enjoy food trucks, music, dancing, a selfie balloon wall, a new kids’ area and resource booths. Click here for more details!

HOW TO SUPPORT:

SUPPORT THE GRAND RAPIDS PRIDE CENTER

SUPPORT THE OUT ON THE LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER

Support local LGBTQ+ businesses including: The Apartment Lounge (Michigan’s oldest gay bar), Maggie’s Bar, Rumors Night Club, Steel Cat Bar, Basalt, Lotus Brew Coffee/Dry Bar, The 12th House, Woosah, Outside Coffee Company, The Cakabakery, Fox Naturals, Rebel, Windsor Cottage, Lilith’s Lair, Outlook Barbershop & Salon and Transfigure Printing Company.