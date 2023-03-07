GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s Women’s History Month, and all throughout March, West Michiganders can participate in local events such as luncheon’s, expos, summits, walking tours and more celebrating women! Find an event to attend near you, using our list of happenings featured below.

International Women’s Day Celebration

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Location: Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Time: Noon

Join Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. in celebrating International Women’s Day! On Wednesday, March 8, head to Rosa Parks Circle to recognize the political, social, economic and cultural achievement of women across the world! This free community event features a special presentation honoring local leaders, an award ceremony, and a 1-mile celebration march!

Get involved by learning more here.

ZMCA Presents: Celebrating International Women’s Day- An Intercity Dinner Photo courtesy of Getty images Location: 5660 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI Date: March 8 Time: 6-8 pm Make a difference while celebrating phenomenal women in the Lansing community! The Zonta Club of Michigan Capital Area (ZMCA) is extending the invitation to enjoy a celebratory night of music, comedy, drinks, food and networking. During the Intercity dinner, guests will get to watch upcoming comedian Camila Ballario take the stage! Guests are also encouraged to support the Greater Lansing Women’s Center by donating “feminine hygiene products, underwear, purses an women’s shoes. Find more event details here.

Women’s Resource Center’s 33rd Annual Pillar Awards Luncheon Location: JW Marriot, Grand Rapids Date: Thursday, March 9 Time: 11:30 am- 1:30 pm It’s a big year for the Women’s Resource Center! The local organization is celebrating 50 years of empowering women and hosting its 33rd Annual Pillar Awards! The community is invited to celebrate this year’s honorees, Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Gentex Corporation, and Trinity Health Michigan. In addition, guests can network and hear an inspiring speech from the luncheon’s keynote speaker, Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone. Learn more information here. Knowing your Home: Women in Business March Event Extravaganza! Photo courtesy of Getty images. Location: 2650 E Grand River Ave, Lansing Date: March 10 Time: 7:30- 10 pm Knowing Your Home and several businesses including TinkrLab, Smitten Mitten Bakery and Home Depot are partnering to host an event that will teach attendees how to repair, sand and mud drywall! “Come ready to get messy” and connect with local woman and entrepreneurs! Learn more here.

West Michigan Women’s Expo A photo captured in 2019 shows the West Michigan Women’s Expo. Location: DeVos Place Convention Center, Grand Rapids Date: March 17-19 Time: Various hours on Friday-Sunday Enjoy a memorable weekend with your girlfriends at the West Michigan’s Women Expo featuring “hundreds of exhibits, shopping and fun that aim to provide entertainment, education and enjoyment tailored to women and their families,” as stated on the event organizer’s website. View the event details and schedule of events here. Women Who Read, Relaunch event Photo courtesy of Getty images. Location: Arts Marketplace at Studio Park, Grand Rapids Date: March 19 Time: 2-4 pm Women Who Read Grand Rapids is gearing up for its spring 2023 book club meet ups! Come down to the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park and meet other women in the local community who love to meet! At the relaunch event, there will a special guest appearance, giveaways and refreshments. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Register and learn more here. Rosie Day Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Location: Michigan State Capital (Capital Heritage Hall), Lansing

Date: March 21

Time: 3 pm

Michiganders are invited to celebrate women working manufacturing and skilled trades during “Rosie Day” in the Capitol Heritage Hall. “Rosie Day” will feature presentations from Rosie’s and the American Rosie the Riveter Association, group photos with Rosie bandanas, and refreshments.

Reserve a free spot and learn more here.

2023 Women’s Lifestyle Expo Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Location: Kalamazoo County Expo Center

Date & Time: March 24 at Noon – March 25 at 4 pm

There’s nothing like enjoying a day of shopping, and the Women’s Lifestyle Expo is the ultimate spot to shop until you drop! According to event organizers, attendees can treat themselves to some pampering, fitness, health, fashion, beauty and more! A variety of business owners and industry leaders will be on site.

Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Phenomenal Woman: A celebration of Great Women of History Photo courtesy of Getty images. Location: Battle Creek Regional History Museum Date: March 25 Time: 2 pm The Battle Creek Regional History Museum invites the community to participate in “Phenomenal Woman,” a themed event inspired by Maya Angelou’s famous poem. During the event, the museum will celebrate Women who have impacted history in Calhoun County. Purchase tickets and see what’s in store here. Health & Wellness Summit: “Essence & Wellbeing for Women over Fifty” Photo courtesy of Getty images. Location: L. William Seidman Center (SCB), Grand Rapids Date: March 25 Time: 8:30 am-1:30 pm Asher Legacy Group and The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute are teaming up to host a networking and educational event for women “nearing 50 and above.” According to the group, the event will include two panel discussions, breakout sessions, vendor booths and a keynote speaker shedding a light on topics important to women: retirement, fitness/nutrition, menopause/fibroid tumors, grief/loss, estate planning and more. Learn more and purchase tickets here