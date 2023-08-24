GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The weekend is approaching, and there are plenty of fun ways to savor summer and the final weekend of August with family-friendly events and activities happening locally! Check out Maranda’s awesome list of ideas.

⭐ TOP PICKS FOR WEEKEND FUN ⭐

Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms

Stroll through a five-acre field of radiant sunflowers at Gull Meadow Farms this Friday, Aug. 25, to Sunday, Aug. 27. During the farm’s “Sunflower Days” event, guests can view over two dozen types of sunflowers and even witness the beauty of the fields as the sun sets. Learn more details and purchase tickets here.

Re(turn) to the River Festival in Grand Rapids

This Saturday and Sunday, join the celebration of the entire Monroe North Riverfront, “from 555 Monroe all the way up to Canal Park,” during Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.’s first annual “Ret(turn) to the River Festival.” From noon to 10 p.m., the festival will feature live music, circus performances, body art demonstrations and more. View the fun schedule of events here.

Hudsonville Community Fair

Deemed the “biggest little fair in Michigan,” the “Hudsonville Community Fair” has plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. From Monday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 26, attendees can delight in fair foods, exhibits, livestock shows, vehicle pulls and grandstand events. Learn more here.

DC Superhero Exhibit at the Air Zoo

It’s the final weekend to explore the “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers” exhibit at the Air Zoo! Don’t miss the opportunity to join your favorite heroes: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman on an epic adventure. Not only is the exhibit a dream for kids, it’s also a fun way for them to develop their teamwork skills and strength. Find additional details and tickets here.

MORE IDEAS FOR WEEKEND FUN 🥳

Polish Heritage Festival in Grand Rapids

Celebrate Polish heritage with a three-day event in downtown Grand Rapids. “The Polish Heritage Festival” features activities for kids, live music, eating contests, dance demonstrations and fun for the entire community. Find additional details here.

National Cinema Day at Celebration Cinema

“National Cinema Day” is Sunday, Aug. 27, and Celebration Cinema is honoring the holiday with some popping deals! For the entire day, tickets for all shows and formats, including IMAX, will be $3. That’s right, this is not a drill! Moviegoers will also be able to snack on a regular small popcorn for $3, and while supplies last, refillable Barbie buckets will be available for $20. Find Celebration Cinema locations, movie showings and additional details here.

Bark in the Park at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland

Windmill Island Gardens during Tulip Time (May 5, 2023)

Saturday, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day, and Holland is showing love to our furry friends by hosting an event for dogs, their owners and dog lovers at Windmill Island Gardens. From 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., meet with groomers, treat vendors and animal hospitals. There will also be food trucks, caricatures and balloon animals. Learn more here.

Grand Rapids Ballet Summer Dance Festival

Images from the Grand Rapids Ballet Jumpstart 2022 program. (Courtesy)

Grand Rapids Ballet is hosting its second annual free summer dance festival at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. This Saturday and Sunday, show your appreciation for diverse dance styles like classic, contemporary, hip hop, and ballroom by witnessing incredible performances from talented dancers and ensembles across Michigan. Find more information here.

Pixar Theme Show at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain plays on June 20, 2019.

Are you a fan of “Monsters Inc.,” “Coco,” “Cars,” “Up,” “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Wall-E,” and “Brave?” The Grand Haven Musical Fountain will perform popular music from these iconic movies during a “magical show of water, color and light” from 9:15-9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Gather the family for a spectacular show spanning 27 minutes. Learn more here.

Final Saturday of Kayak Rentals at Canal Park

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Get ready to have some fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. Inexpensive kayak rentals are available for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

Summer Goat Hikes at Idlewild Farm

A Pygmy Goat (Getty Images file)

Ever imagine you’d have the opportunity to hike with goats? Idlewild Farm in Belding, MI, offers a unique experience to interact with these adorable animals every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy a 35–40-minute walk through their orchard and pasture, feed the goats and complete your experience with a fun hike. Find ticket pricing and their schedule here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Mastodon bones found in Kent County in 2022 are featured in the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (May 18, 2023)

If you are looking for indoor fun, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend. Enjoy this summer’s exhibits: “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” and “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact,” and be transported into a world of “awe-inspiring discovery.” You can learn more about the exhibits here.

Muskegon South Pierhead Light Tours

The South Pierhead Lighthouse in Muskegon on Aug. 18, 2019.

Did you know Michigan is home to over 120 lighthouses, more than any other state in the nation? Learn about the cultural, architectural and maritime significance of these beautiful landmarks by taking a historic tour! Head to Pere Marquette Beach to tour the Muskegon South Pierhead Light. Admission fees are $5 for adults and $3 for children. See more details here.

Family Open Studio at Cultivate

Cultivate Arts and Education is hosting a “Family Open Studio.” Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults. You can learn more about the session here.

Have a fantastic weekend, “Where You Live!”