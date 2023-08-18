GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — The weekend is here which means it’s time for fun events and activities. Check out Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for a list of things happening in West Michigan for families.

West Michigan Whitecaps

West Michigan Whitecaps: Head to LMCU Ballpark where the West Michigan Whitecaps are home all weekend. The Whitecaps are playing the South Bend Cubs.

Friday – 6:35 pm – Beer City Bung Hammers

Saturday – 7:05 pm – Paint the Park Pink

Sunday – 2 pm – Corewell Health Family Sunday

Ford Airport’s 60th Anniversary Celebration

The air traffic control tower at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Ford Airport’s 60th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrate 60 years of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebration includes:

Staged aircraft displays

Aero Med landing

Firetruck and airport truck displays

Food trucks

Live music

Outdoor games

Free face painting and airbrush tattoos

Free swag and giveaways

Yassou Greek Festival

Photo courtesy of Yassou Festival Staff

Yassou Greek Festival: One of West Michigan’s favorite and tastiest late summer festivals, the Yassou Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture.

Friday 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

330 Lakeside Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

Greenville Danish Festival

Head to Greenville to check out the annual Danish Festival that runs from Friday through Sunday. Highlights include the Hans Christian Andersen Fairy Tale Parade on Friday at 6 p.m., the Meijer Grand Dansk Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the Danish fireworks on Saturday at dusk.

Here are some more family fun activities!

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

Throughout the summer, Riverside Park is hosting Food Truck Fridays. The food trucks congregate at the Guild Street entrance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy several delicious varieties of food. You can learn more here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you are looking for indoor fun, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend. Enjoy this summer’s exhibit called Ice Age and Snow. Discover the secrets of Michigan’s frozen past and learn about snow’s global impact. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park features Science Saturdays. This Saturday, you can come out at 10:30 a.m. to explore. Learn about Michigan animals, rocks, insects and more! Find more details about Science Saturday can be found here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Get ready to have fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. Inexpensive kayak rentals are available for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

Family Open Studio

Cultivate Arts and Education is hosting a Family Open Studio. Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults. You can learn more about the session here.

Wildlife with a Backbone

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting Wildlife with a Backbone from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 19. Learn about vertebrate groups and their unique qualities and the habitats they call home. There will be live examples of a reptile, bird, and mammal included in the presentation. Learn more about the event here.

Kids’ Power of Produce at Muskegon Farmers Market

Join the Muskegon Museum of Art at the Muskegon Farmer’s Market for a hands-on art activity with the Kids’ Power of Produce at Muskegon Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. – noon. This month’s free activity is noodle necklaces! Find out more about this event here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be over 75 farmers and vendors. Learn more here.

Kal-Haven Trail State Park

The Kal-Haven Trail State Park is a great place to go for a walk with the family. Located in Kalamazoo, it spans from downtown Kalamazoo all the way to South Haven. Did you know that there used to be a train that went from South Haven to Kalamazoo? You can learn more about the free trail here.

‘Frozen 1, 2, Live!’ Theme Show Grand Haven Musical Fountain

Enjoy the magic of both Disney “Frozen” movies as you watch the beautiful Grand Haven Musical Fountain. Songs include many favorites from the film and the show runs approximately 28 minutes. You can learn more here.