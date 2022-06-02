GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!

BIG 4 FAMILY FUN:

Festival of the Arts in Downtown Grand Rapids Check out all the events happening downtown as part of Festival of the Arts including performances, food booths, activities and more! You’ll have a chance to get creative with a bunch of fun interactive activities and the best part is that the festival is free to attend!

Do-Dah Parade in Downtown Kalamazoo Head to downtown Kalamazoo for the annual Do-Dah parade from 11am-12pm on Saturday. Bring the whole family out for funny floats and a whole lot of laughs at Kalamazoo’s funniest parade!

Very Barry Family Event in Hastings The Barry County Great Start Collaborative is hosting the 12th Annual Very Barry Family Event! Come out for free family fun with games, activities, books, prizes and more, including a bike giveaway at Tyden Park from 9am-12pm.

Flicks Family Film: “Paw Patrol” Flick’s Family Film is a staple at Celebration Cinema! This week’s movie is “Paw Patrol” and the price is right! Kids 12 and under get in for free, for kids 12 and up, it’s only $5 for a ticket! Click here for this weekend’s showtimes.

MORE FAMILY FUN:

Get up close and personal with life-size dinosaurs and mythical dragons at the DeltaPlex! Kids can also participate in story time, hands-on crafts, bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur scooters and so much more. They also offer a Sensory Friendly Session on Saturday at 8:30am for kids who prefer or need less stimulation. Children under 2, military and veterans all get free admission. To purchase tickets for either the Saturday or Sunday event, click here!

Come out to the Kent District Library branch in Byron Center Friday morning for some family reading and singing! Enjoy stories, movement, rhymes and music that helps develop early literacy skills. This event is geared toward kids aged 0-5 and takes place from 10am-11am.

Learn all about bees and their natural world in Hastings for this month’s storywalk book, “Begin with a Bee” by Liza Ketchum, Jacqueline Briggs Martin and Phyllis Root. Follow the life cycle of a bumblee queen as she emerges in the spring in search of pollen. The story also highlights the struggles of this first bee to appear on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list. This event is free and you can come at any time between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, June 4th.

Let the kids play and mingle at the Central Wesleyan Church Playland in Holland. Children ages 2 to 11 can use the large Playland and there is also an area equipped for children 6 months to 2 years. While kids play, parents and caretakers can check out the Gathering Grounds, the coffee shop and hang-out place while never leaving sight of the Playland. Open play will be from 9am-1pm on Saturday!

Who doesn’t love food trucks?! Bring the whole family out for one of West Michigan’s largest food truck events with 20-30 different option. They also will have live music all day! Come check it out at Kentwood City Hall on Saturday from 11am-8pm.

Music has been a family tradition

Explore the art museum this weekend and check out their Drop-in studio classes that feature unique ways to understand some of their collection through creating your own art. Ready, Set Collage will allow you to get inspired by the abstract works found in the GRAM’s permanent collection and discover the abstract possibilities of motion, variety and balance through collage.