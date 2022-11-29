GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Christmas may be a few weeks away, but it’s not too early to deck your halls with the perfect tree for your home! There are tons of Christmas tree farms to explore across West Michigan. And for those with decorated trees, don’t think you can’t join in on the fun! Many farms offer other holiday decor options and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Refer to our Big 4 Guide of local locations to visit and plan a festive holiday excursion for you and your loved ones.

Don’t see your favorite Christmas tree farm in West Michigan listed? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com to have it added!

Hart Tree Farm Location: 8760 Young NE, Rockford, MI 49341 Search through their 120-acre farm offering pre-cut trees, wreaths, garlands, and greens. Enjoy some family fun with their complimentary wagon rides, tree cleaning, and drilling free of charge. A food tent and farm animals are available on the weekends. Hours: Mon- Fri Noon – 6 pm | Sat-Sun 9 am – 5pm

Horrocks Nursery Farms Location: 1776 N State Rd, Ionia, MI, 48846 Established in 1937, Horrocks Nursery Farms, Inc. offers thousands of freshly cut trees to choose from. Bring the family along to enjoy complimentary hot cocoa to keep warm outdoors, firepits and fun games! View their events page for fun activities.

Lenderink Treefarm Location: 1401 House St, NE, Belmont, MI 49306 Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by exploring the Lenderink Tree farm! This great experience for the whole family includes full service hot chocolate and coffee, a meet-and-greet with Santa, trailer rides, sledding, and more! Plus, find the perfect Christmas tree or wreath for your home. Products can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. Hours: Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm | Sat-Sun 10am-6pm

Stibitz Farms Stibitz Farms is a locally grown produce and tree farm that’s been serving the White Lake community for 45 years. Explore their Christmas tree selection and unique wreaths that can be customized for the holiday season. Contact for hours: (231) 894-6341

List of other Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan:

Allegan County

Badger Evergreen Nursery | 902 26th St Allegan, Michigan 49010 | (269) 673-5546

Barager Pines Tree Farm | 2675 64th St Fennville, MI 49408 | (269) 455-9390

Wild West Ranch | 1861 52nd St Fennville, MI 49408 | (269) 673-3539

Berrien County

Bredeweg Acres | 2268 W Rockey Weed Rd Stevensville, MI 49127 | (269) 422-2731

Pinecrest Tree Farm | 4403 Spring Creek Rd Galien, MI 49113 | (269) 545-8125

Kalamazoo County

Badger Country Christmas Trees | 1553 115th Ave Otsego MI | (269) 217-6743

Corstange Greenhouses | 1749 East Centre Ave Portage, MI 49002 | (269) 323-1094

Mott Farm Inc. | 16200 S. 21st St Vicksburg, MI 49097 | (269) 649-0458

Kent County

Hart Tree Farm | 8760 Young Ave Rockford, MI 49341 | (616) 874-7930

Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery | 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331 | (616) 897-6707

Woodview Acres | 7788 19 Mile Rd Sand Lake, MI 49343| (616) 813-7494

Muskegon County

Marty’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths & More | 3768 E. Broadway Muskegon, MI 49444 | (231) 773-4231

Montague Tree Farm | 3220 Fruitvale Montague, MI 49437 | (231) 894-2020

Ottawa County

Bosch’s Countryview Nursery, Inc. | 10785 84th Ave Allendale, MI 49401 | (616) 892-4090

Prince Nursery & Trees | 5620 96th Ave Zeeland, MI 49464 | (616) 895-1099

Vormittag Family Tree Farm | 9921 Linden Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | (616) 677-3605

Van Buren County

Bonamego Tree Farms | 58041 48th St Lawrence, MI 49064 | (269) 674-3541

Red Creek Tree Farm | 71522 County Road 215 South Lawrence, MI 49064 | (269) 674-3075

Tall Timbers Tree Farm | 56245 70th Street, Hartford, MI 49057 | (269) 463-5750

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery | 11121 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055 | (269)-628-4308