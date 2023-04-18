GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and this year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” West Michigan is bringing this theme to fruition by hosting several family-friendly events encouraging the community to participate in environmental movements and celebrating mother nature. Whether you attend an Earth Day concert, a community cleanup, or nature walks, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Refer to our Big 4 Guide below!

Grand Rapids Earth Day events and Volunteer Opportunities

Earth Day Dance Jam with Laura Armenta Date: Saturday, April 22 Time: 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Location: Armentality Movement Arts Center Get moving while giving back this Earth Day! Movement Educator Laura Armenta from the Armentality Movement Arts Center is hosting a dance jam session, including dance forms from across the world. According to the Center, these art forms emphasize West African and South American dance forms. In addition to participating in the class, proceeds will go toward earthday.org to support “the many nations where the lack of running water is imminent.” Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Additional events in and near Grand Rapids:

Grand Rapids Pickleball Club’s Earth Day Open Tournament | April 21-23 | Details

Earthwork Music Spring Tour at Midtown | April 21 at 6 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Earth Day March & Panel Discussion at Rosa Parks Circle | April 22 | Details

Party for the Planet at John Ball Zoo | April 22 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. | Details

5k Parkrun at Riverside Park | April 22 from 9- 10:30 a.m. | Details

Earth Day Community Cleanup with Archival Brewing | April 22 at 9 a.m. | Details

Celebrate Earth Day at Blandford Nature Center | April 22 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Details

Earth Day Open House at VCA Northeast Animal Hospital | April 22 from 2- 5 p.m. | Details

Arbor Fest Spring Community-Wide Tree Planting at Roberto Clemente Park | April 28- April 29 | Details

Kalamazoo Earth Day events and Volunteer Opportunities

Celebrate Earth Day with free admission to the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary Date: April 22 Time: 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Location: W.K. Kellogg Sanctuary in Augusta, MI A special way to acknowledge Earth Day is by getting outdoors! The W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary invites the community to grab some fresh air, walk its trails and record their observations of plants and animals for free. Find additional information here.

Additional events in and near Kalamazoo:

Spring Stride Outdoor Fest in Downtown Kalamazoo | April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Community Earth Day Celebration at the Kalamazoo Nature Center | April 22 | Details

Family Discovery Concert at Kalamazoo College | April 22 at 3 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo | April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

A Divine Connection to Nature at the Public Media Network | April 24 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. | Details

Holland Earth Day events and Volunteer Opportunities

A Symphony in Nature Date: April 22 Time: 11 a.m.- Noon Location: Outdoor Discovery Center The Holland Symphony Orchestra presents the opportunity to “hear a talk and take a spring walk to learn about the influences of the natural world on Gustav Mahler’s Music.” Examples such as “birdsong, water, landscape and the inspiration of being outdoors will be explored.” Registration is required. Learn more details here.

Additional events in and near Holland:

Kollen Park Cleanup | April 22 from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. | Details

Earth Day Adopt a Highway and Cleanup | April 22 at 10 a.m. | Details

Spring Days at Fellinlove Farm | April 22 from 2-5 p.m. | Details

Monday Morning Bird Walk at the DeGraff Nature Center | April 24 from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m. | Details

Lansing Earth Day events and Volunteer Opportunities

Party for the Planet 2023 Date: April 22 Time: Noon- 4 p.m. Location: Potter Park Zoo “Deemed North America’s largest Earth Day celebration, with more than 120 zoos and aquariums across the country participating,” join the Earth Day fun by heading to Potter Park Zoo. Become aware of conservation issues through hands-on activities, demonstrations and more. Find additional details here.

Additional events in and near Lansing:

Michigan’s Student Earth Day Webinar: Taking Clean Water Action in Your Community | April 20 at 1 p.m. | Details

History of the Beal Botanical Garden Tour | April 21 at Noon at the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden | Details

Earth Day Extravaganza | April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fenner Nature Center | Details

Earth Day BioBlitz Exploration | April 22 from 5- 8 p.m. | Details

Earth Day Birth Day | April 22 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Arts Council of Greater Lansing, Inc. | Details

Earth Day Community Volunteer Event Date: April 22 Time: 10 a.m. to Noon Location: Dune Harbor Muskegon County Park Put on your gloves, bring your shovels and give back to the community! Muskegon County Parks is hosting a community cleanup where attendees can plant trees and pick up debris at Dune Harbor Park. The event is free to attend. Learn more here.

Additional events in and near Muskegon:

Friday Family Fun Night: Recycling | April 21 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at the Muskegon Museum of History & Science | Details

Earth Day Crafts | April 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Hackley Public Library | Details

White Lake Area Trash Bash | April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce | Details

Recycled Magazine Beaded Bracelet | April 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Hackley Public Library | Details

Know of an Earth Day event or volunteer opportunity that is unlisted? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com with event details to have it added!