GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Sunshine, clear skies and warmer weather are favorable aspects of summer, but so is the opportunity to explore many festivals in West Michigan! If you’re looking for fun and affordable ways to get outdoors amongst your community by feasting on delicious food, jamming along to diverse music, celebrating the start of a new season and immersing yourself in various cultures, then attend any of these local fests happening this summer!

FOR THE FOODIES 🍔

Feast on all things savory, sweet and irresistible at these West Michigan summer food festivals that are sure to satisfy your taste buds!

Taste of Muskegon | Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. | Details

| Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. | Cereal Festival Parade in Battle Creek | Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

| Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. | Kentwood Food Truck Festival | Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Lansing BeerFest | Saturday, June 10, from 3-8 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, June 10, from 3-8 p.m. | Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2023 | Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 | Details

| Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 | National Cherry Festival in Traverse City | Saturday, July 1 to Saturday, July 8 | Details

| Saturday, July 1 to Saturday, July 8 | Taco & Tequila Festival in Kalamazoo | Saturday, July 8, from 4-8 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, July 8, from 4-8 p.m. | Battle Creek Caribbean Festival | Saturday, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. | Kalamazoo RibFest | Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 5 | Details

| Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 5 | National Blueberry Festival in South Haven | Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13 | Details

| Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13 | Backyard Burgers & Brews Festival in Battle Creek | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. | Burning Foot Beer Festival in Muskegon | Saturday, Aug. 26 |Details

FOR THE MUSIC LOVERS🎵

Get your groove on at these West Michigan summer music festivals featuring talented artists and musicians!

Rock the Block in Grand Rapids | Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Summer Solstice Jazz Festival in East Lansing | Friday, June 23 to Saturday, June 24 | Details

| Friday, June 23 to Saturday, June 24 | Dam Jam Music Festival in Lansing | Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 8 | Details

| Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 8 | Upheaval Festival 2023 in Grand Rapids |Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15 | Details

|Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15 | Jazz & More Event at Ah Nab Awen Park in Grand Rapids | Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. | Details

| Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. | Leilapalooza Music Festival | Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30 | Details

| Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30 | Unity Christian Music Festival | Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 12 | Details

| Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 12 | Walk the Beat in Grand Haven | Friday, Aug. 11, from 6-9 p.m. | Details

| Friday, Aug. 11, from 6-9 p.m. | Phil Denny’s Armory Smooth Jazz Fete in Lansing | Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3-9 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3-9 p.m. | Breakaway Festival Grand Rapids 2023 | Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19 | Details

| Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19 | Michigan Metal Fest in Battle Creek | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. | Details

| Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. | Lansing Flo-Fest (Hip Hop) | Friday, Aug. 25, from 6-9 p.m. | Details

| Friday, Aug. 25, from 6-9 p.m. | Lansing Bless Fest (Variety) | Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1- 9 p.m.| Details

SUMMER KICK-OFFS & SHOWS ☀️

Celebrate the start of summer with these West Michigan fairs and shows!

Start of Summer Celebration in Rockford | Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 | Details

| Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 | Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival in Battle Creek | Thursday, June 29 to Tuesday, June 4 | Details

| Thursday, June 29 to Tuesday, June 4 | Ionia Free Fair | Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 22 | Details

| Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 22 | West Michigan Offshore’s Rock The Coast event | Friday, July 21 to Saturday, July 22 | Details

| Friday, July 21 to Saturday, July 22 | Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival | Friday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 6 | Details

| Friday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 6 | Great Lakes Surf Festival in Muskegon | Saturday, Aug. 12, from 12:30-6 p.m. | Details

FOR THE ART ENTHUSIASTS & CREATIVES 🎨

Support and appreciate the stunning works of local artists at these West Michigan art festivals

62nd Grand Haven Art Festival | Friday, June 23 from Noon to 5 p.m. | Details

| Friday, June 23 from Noon to 5 p.m. | FrankenFest in Lansing | Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Lakeshore Art Festival in Muskegon | Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, June 25 | Details

| Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, June 25 | Black Arts Festival in Kalamazoo | Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | ScrapFest in Lansing | Friday, July 14 to July 15 | Details

| Friday, July 14 to July 15 | Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park | Monday, July 24 to Saturday, July 29 | Details

CULTURAL APPRECIATION 🌎

Connect with diverse communities, learn about history and traditions at these cultural festivals in West Michigan

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival | Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 | Details

| Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 | Lansing Juneteenth Freedom Festival | Saturday, June 17 | Details

| Saturday, June 17 | Juneteenth Freedom Festival + Market | Saturday, June 17, from 3-7 p.m. | Details

| Saturday, June 17, from 3-7 p.m. | Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival | Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 | Details

| Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25 | Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival | Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6 | Details

| Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6 | A Glimpse of Africa Festival in Grand Rapids | Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 13 | Details

| Saturday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 13 | Grand Rapids Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival | Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19 | Details

| Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19 | 59th Annual Danish Festival in Greenville | Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20 | Details

| Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20 | Polish Heritage Festival in Grand Rapids | Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27 | Details

Know of a summer festival not featured in our guide. Email the event name and details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com!