GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Between special holidays like Veterans Day and Thanksgiving to annual festivals and events, there’s plenty to look forward to around this time of year in West Michigan. Our latest Big 4 guide features local activities and happenings to attend throughout November. Have a look and enjoy!

(Credit: ABC4) Photo courtesy of gettyimages Veteran’s Day at the Air Zoo When: Friday, Nov. 11 Where: Air Zoo in Kalamazoo, MI The Air Zoo is celebrating Veterans Day by hosting various activities, special exhibitions, and a 2nd Annual Veterans Day breakfast to honor those who have served our country. According to the Air Zoo’s website, “this is a great opportunity to gather with fellow Veterans, meet special guests, and enjoy all the Air Zoo has to offer.” Learn more information here.

Photo courtesy of Getty images Photo courtesy of Getty images. Downtown Lansing Kringle Holiday Market When: Thursday, Nov. 17- Saturday, Dec. 17 (recurring weekly on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) Where: 400 S. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI Get into the holiday spirit with the entire family by taking a trip to Downtown Lansing’s Kringle Holiday Market. Enjoy an outdoor market featuring rotating vendors, street food, ice skating, pop-up programming and additional activities! Find more details online.

Photo courtesy of Mike Buck (2019) Photo courtesy of Mike Buck (2019) Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival When: Friday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 19 Location: DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI Get ready to drink and eat! “Michigan’s annual tasting event,” the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, returns for its 15th year at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Sample over one thousand beverages from around the world, along with delicious cuisine and food pairings from the area’s finest restaurants, chefs and festival vendors! Tickets are digital this year! View the festival’s website for more details!

Photo courtesy of Mike Buck. Photo courtesy of Mike Buck Downtown Holland Parade of Lights When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 Time: 6:30 pm Location: Downtown Holland Downtown Holland’s annual “Parade of Lights” returns with Santa Claus and friends! Bring your loved ones along to view this festive holiday spectacle featuring “75 floats, trucks, antique cars, walkers, and marching bands…all decked out from top to bottom in thousands of sparkling lights,” festival organizers share. Find more details on Downtown Holland’s event page.

Additional Events happening in West Michigan this November:

Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular | Friday, Nov. 4- Friday, Dec. 30 at the Gilmore Car Museum| More details

Grand Rapids Comic Con| Friday, Nov. 11- Sunday, Nov. 13 in Grand Rapids | More details

Shop ‘Til You Drop | Friday, Nov. 11 from 7-10 pm in Downtown Holland | More details

Lansing Model Train Show and Sale | Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 am- 4 pm at MSU in Lansing | More details

Silver Bells in the City | Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-9 pm in Downtown Lansing | More details

Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade |Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 am in Downtown GR| More details

Holiday Kerstmarkt |Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 am-5 pm at 8th Street Market Place in Holland| More details

Maple Hill Holiday Parade | Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 am in Kalamazoo | More details

Holiday Open House | Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5-9 pm in Downtown Holland | More details

Tree Lighting Ceremony | Friday, Nov. 25 from 5-7 pm in Downtown Kalamazoo | More details

Dear Santa…A Magical Christmas Event 2022 | Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 am-2 pm in Kalamazoo | More details