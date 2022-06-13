GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- National celebrate your Dad, or special Father-figure day, Father’s Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, June 19. Aside from treating the men in your life to typical holiday plans, create additional memories by taking on fun experiences.

West Michigan is loaded with fun activities to do for the upcoming holiday! View our Big 4 Guide for ideas!

For the Dad who likes competitive social games

BAM! Entertainment Center in Holland 478 E 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423 Known to be a “1-stop, non-stop home for ultimate fun in West Michigan,” BAM! Entertainment Center offers a variety of unique activities for any guest to enjoy! Play games, host a party and dine on delicious food all in one place. Fun activities for Dad: Axe throwing

Bowling

Laser Tag

Arcade

Atomic Rush

Bitty BAM!

High Ropes Course & Climbing Walls See details

Additional entertainment centers in West Michigan:

Craig’s Cruisers | 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Escaperoom-Zone | 775 E Columbia Ave suite a, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Liquor, Food, Gaming (L.F.G) Bar | Michigan Building, 116 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Zap Zone | 936 Mall Dr E, Lansing, MI 48917

Pinball Pete’s | 220 Albert St, East Lansing, MI 48823

Amped Virtual Reality | 2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Great Lakes Glow Golf | 3494 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49525

For the Dad who loves quality cuisine

West Michigan Culinary Tours Wine, dine and have a great time! The West Michigan Tourist Association invites foodies to “experience as much of West Michigan’s culinary scene as possible when you sign up for a culinary tour.” Professional guides will introduce participants to some of the best local eateries in town! Besides eating well, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the history of cuisines and learn about production methods. The fun awaits! Reserve a tour for Dad today! See details

Additional food tours in West Michigan:

West Michigan Beer Tours | See details

Raise a Glass presents Private Wine & Beer Tours | Grand Rapids | See details

Michigan Food Tours | Various locations | See details

For the Dad who loves being active in nature

TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Outdoor enthusiasts can take on a unique challenge in nature! A group of Michigan outdoor lovers established TreeRunner Adventure Park to encourage participants to feel a sense of self-growth and accomplishment. Invite Dad, your family, and friends to maneuver through “more than 60 obstacles and ziplines, five difficulty levels, and nine different courses.” See details

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Photo courtesy of Getty images

For the Dad who likes to reel em’ in!

Lake Michigan Charter Fishing Experience In the mood for a day of fishing on one of the largest and newest fishing boats in the Lake Michigan charter fleet? Book a charter fishing experience! Bring your fishing crew along to join Captain Matt for the ultimate voyage! See details

Find additional fishing charters here

We hope you have a wonderful Father’s Day!