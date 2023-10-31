GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Ready to make the most of November? Throughout the month, many organizations, businesses and communities will host fun events and activities for everyone to explore. Find everything from holiday markets and shopping experiences, parades and light shows, festivals and seasonal activities to enjoy using our Big 4 Guide of November festivities in West Michigan!
Holiday Markets and Shopping Experiences
🛍️🎁
- KalamaTopia Outdoor Holiday Market | Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. | Details
- Holiday Gift Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.| Details
- Muskegon Market & Mercantile 5th Annual Holiday Open House | Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Details
- Merchants and Makers Fulton Street Holiday Market | Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Details
- Shop ‘Til You Drop in Downtown Holland | Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. | Details
- Annual Craft Show at Rockford High School | Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details
- Christmas Market at Frugthaven Farm | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details
- Fall Vendor & Craft Show in Kalamazoo | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s Holiday Market | Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m. | Details
- 31st Annual Christmas through Lowell | Nov. 17-19 | Details
- Christkindl Markt 2023 at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids | Nov. 17-Dec. 23 | Details
- Shop Sparta | Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details
- Merchants and Makers Holland Holiday Shoppe | Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details
- Holiday Kerstmarkt in Holland | Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. | Details
- Holiday Open House in Downtown Holland | Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details
- Black Friday Market at Fulton St. Farmers Market | Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Details
- Small Business Saturday in Downtown Holland | Nov. 25 | Details
Parades, Light shows and Displays
🎅🎄
- Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon | Details
- Hudsonville Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade | Nov. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Details
- Holiday Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa at Tanger Outlets | Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. | Details
- Lansing Holiday Light Show at Cottonwood Campground | Nov. 17-Dec. 31| Details
- Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing | Nov. 18-Dec. 23 | Details
- 2023 Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade | Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Details
- Maple Hill Holiday Parade in Kalamazoo | Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | Details
- Shop Sparta (Fireworks, Tree Lighting & Parade)| Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details
- Battle Creek Christmas Parade | Nov. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Details
- Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Nov. 21-Jan. 7 | Details
- Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 24-Dec. 23 | Details
- Downtown Muskegon Holiday Tree Lighting | Nov. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. | Details
- Lakeshow Legacy Project 2023 GLOW Lighting Event | Nov. 25-Jan 6 | Details
- Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade 2023 | Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Parade of Lights in Downtown Holland | Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
Conventions and Festivals
🎟️🎉
- The Great Pumpkin Soiree in Kalamazoo | Nov. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Comic-Con at DeVos Place | Nov. 3-5 | Details
- Cultural Heritage Festival at the Grand Rapids Public Museum | Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details
- Restaurant Week Grand Rapids | Nov. 3-11 | Details
- 2023 Women in the Arts Festival in East Lansing | Nov. 10-11 | Details
- Harvest Fest in Grandville | Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details
- Festival of Trees at the Muskegon Museum of Art | Nov.11-Dec. 30 | Details
- 16th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place | Nov. 16-18 | Details
- Fall Fest at Kent District Library- East GR Branch | Nov. 22 from 10-11 a.m. | Details
Live Shows and additional seasonal activities
🎭⛸️
- GR Symphony Presents “Coco” in Concert at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 3-4 | Details
- The Tina Turner Musical at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 7-12 | Details
- GRCHS Stage Company presents “Mary Poppins” | Nov. 9-11 | Details
- Winter Wonder Walk at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 11 from 5:30- 8 p.m. | Details
- Reindeer Bike Ride at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. | Details
- Disney’s Beauty & the Beast at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre | Nov. 17-Dec. 17 | Details
- Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo | Nov. 18 from 2-7 p.m. | Details
- CARE Ballet at Kent District Library | Nov. 19 from 2-2:30 p.m.| Details
- WWE Monday Night Raw at Van Andel Arena | Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Jonas Brothers at Van Andel Arena | Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink in Downtown Grand Rapids | Nov. 24-Feb. 25 | Details
- Mona Shores Choir Association presents “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree” at the Frauenthal Center | Nov. 29-Dec. 2 | Details
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
Know of an event that isn’t featured? Email details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.