GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Ready to make the most of November? Throughout the month, many organizations, businesses and communities will host fun events and activities for everyone to explore. Find everything from holiday markets and shopping experiences, parades and light shows, festivals and seasonal activities to enjoy using our Big 4 Guide of November festivities in West Michigan!

Holiday Markets and Shopping Experiences

🛍️🎁

KalamaTopia Outdoor Holiday Market | Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. | Details

Holiday Gift Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.| Details

Muskegon Market & Mercantile 5th Annual Holiday Open House | Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Details

Merchants and Makers Fulton Street Holiday Market | Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Details

Shop ‘Til You Drop in Downtown Holland | Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. | Details

Annual Craft Show at Rockford High School | Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details

Christmas Market at Frugthaven Farm | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details

Fall Vendor & Craft Show in Kalamazoo | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s Holiday Market | Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m. | Details

31st Annual Christmas through Lowell | Nov. 17-19 | Details

Christkindl Markt 2023 at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids | Nov. 17-Dec. 23 | Details

Shop Sparta | Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details

Merchants and Makers Holland Holiday Shoppe | Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details

Holiday Kerstmarkt in Holland | Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. | Details

Holiday Open House in Downtown Holland | Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details

Black Friday Market at Fulton St. Farmers Market | Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Details

Small Business Saturday in Downtown Holland | Nov. 25 | Details

Parades, Light shows and Displays

🎅🎄

Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids | Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon | Details

Hudsonville Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade | Nov. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Details

Holiday Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa at Tanger Outlets | Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. | Details

Lansing Holiday Light Show at Cottonwood Campground | Nov. 17-Dec. 31| Details

Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing | Nov. 18-Dec. 23 | Details

2023 Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade | Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Details

Maple Hill Holiday Parade in Kalamazoo | Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | Details

Shop Sparta (Fireworks, Tree Lighting & Parade)| Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. | Details

Battle Creek Christmas Parade | Nov. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Details

Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Nov. 21-Jan. 7 | Details

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 24-Dec. 23 | Details

Downtown Muskegon Holiday Tree Lighting | Nov. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. | Details

Lakeshow Legacy Project 2023 GLOW Lighting Event | Nov. 25-Jan 6 | Details

Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade 2023 | Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Parade of Lights in Downtown Holland | Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Conventions and Festivals

🎟️🎉

The Great Pumpkin Soiree in Kalamazoo | Nov. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Comic-Con at DeVos Place | Nov. 3-5 | Details

Cultural Heritage Festival at the Grand Rapids Public Museum | Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Details

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids | Nov. 3-11 | Details

2023 Women in the Arts Festival in East Lansing | Nov. 10-11 | Details

Harvest Fest in Grandville | Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Details

Festival of Trees at the Muskegon Museum of Art | Nov.11-Dec. 30 | Details

16th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place | Nov. 16-18 | Details

Fall Fest at Kent District Library- East GR Branch | Nov. 22 from 10-11 a.m. | Details

Live Shows and additional seasonal activities

🎭⛸️

GR Symphony Presents “Coco” in Concert at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 3-4 | Details

The Tina Turner Musical at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 7-12 | Details

GRCHS Stage Company presents “Mary Poppins” | Nov. 9-11 | Details

Winter Wonder Walk at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 11 from 5:30- 8 p.m. | Details

Reindeer Bike Ride at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. | Details

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre | Nov. 17-Dec. 17 | Details

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo | Nov. 18 from 2-7 p.m. | Details

CARE Ballet at Kent District Library | Nov. 19 from 2-2:30 p.m.| Details

WWE Monday Night Raw at Van Andel Arena | Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Jonas Brothers at Van Andel Arena | Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. | Details

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink in Downtown Grand Rapids | Nov. 24-Feb. 25 | Details

Mona Shores Choir Association presents “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree” at the Frauenthal Center | Nov. 29-Dec. 2 | Details

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at DeVos Performance Hall | Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Know of an event that isn’t featured? Email details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.