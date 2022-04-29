GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The ultimate day to celebrate your Mama, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, bonus mom, and any other admirable woman in your life, Mother’s Day, is coming up on Sunday, May 8. Not only is this the perfect occasion to treat a special lady like the queen she is, but it is a great holiday to connect with family and friends!

One of the most popular ways to create memories with those you love on holidays is to chit-chat over a nice meal! This Mother’s Day, head to any of these local restaurants in West Michigan for brunch and holiday buffets!

Grand Rapids

1. Mother’s Day Brunch at Reds at Thousand Oaks Reds at Thousand Oaks welcomes families to reserve their spots to attend its annual Mother’s Day Brunch. On Sunday, May 8, from 10 am- 4 pm, guests can enjoy breakfast, carved beef and ham, salads, side dishes, desserts and more. Reservations are required | See details.

Kalamazoo

2. A Brunch for a Queen at The Henderson Castle The Henderson Castle in Kalamazoo invites you to “celebrate your mother like the royalty she is…” during a Mother’s Day brunch. From 11:30 pm- 2 pm, feast on entrees including, but not limited to: Roasted lamb, double truffle cornish hen, pan-seared salmon, roasted turkey, glazed ham, surf and turf, and much more! Ticket purchase required | See details.

Holland

3. Boatwerks Restaurant’s Annual Mother’s Day Brunch Treat mom to a New American fare and waterfront views at Boatwerks Restaurant in Holland! This Mother’s Day, the restaurant will serve breakfast, salads, prime rib, honey, sugar-baked sliced ham, additional entrees, desserts and much more! Reservations are required | See details.

Lansing

4. Enjoy a specially crafted Mother’s Day menu at Looking Glass Brewing Company From Noon to 5 pm sip on craft beverages like mimosas, wine, hard seltzers, and craft beers, while dining on a special brunch menu. Appetizers include but aren’t limited to peanut butter & jelly tater tots with bacon, avocado toast, and pretzels with Beer cheese. Entrees include but aren’t limited to: Chorizo and eggs, chicken and waffles, pancake stacks, red-eye benedict and more. See details.

Additional Mother’s Day brunch dining locations

Before Mother’s Day:

April 30: Greater Together” 9th Annual Mother’s Brunch | Bernhard Center in Kalamazoo | 11 am | Details

May 7: Self Care w/ God’s Care Mother’s Day Brunch | Greater Christ Temple Deliverance Church in Grand Rapids | Noon to 3 pm | Details

May 7: Mother’s Day string Art Brunch | Little Big Emporium in Michigan Center | Noon to 2 pm | Details

On Mother’s Day: