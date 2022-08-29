GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner! If you’re not heading out of town traveling, there are some great local events to check out here in West Michigan.

West Michigan Labor Fest Monday, September 5 Enjoy live entertainment, activities for kids, food vendors, a beer tent and local arts and crafts all at Rosa Parks Circle on Labor Day! Plus you can also check out the Grand Rapids Art Museum for free.

Muskegon Polish Festival Friday, September 2 | Saturday, September 3 Head to Hackley Park for the Muskegon Polish Festival on the Friday & Saturday of Labor Day Weekend! There will be delicious Polish food, polka music, polka dancing, a kids’ area, and so much more!

Labor Day Parade Monday, September 5 Celebrate the contribution of America’s workers at the all-inclusive community parade in Muskegon! You can also attend the post celebration at Hackley Park.

Music on the Farm Friday, September 2 & Saturday, September 3 On Friday and Saturday, Ed Dunneback & Girl’s Farm is hosting live music from Maze & Clauser and Jack Leaver. While you’re enjoying the music, you can also check out the farm, enjoy food & drinks (for purchase), dancing and play areas for kids. The event is family friendly and tickets are $15 or free for kids 3 and under. Just bring your own lawn chair!

Holland/Zeeland Truck Parade – Monday, September 5 – Make noise for businesses and workers in West Michigan and enjoy the parade of trucks that starts in Zeeland and ends in Holland. After the parade, you can enjoy a free ice cream social at the Holland Civic Center.

Grand Rapids Splash Pads – Enjoy the last weekend of the Grand Rapids public pools and splash pads! There are 3 public pools and 14 public splash pads across the city – admission is $3 for adults over 17 & $1 for youth that are residents and $3 for nonresident youth and $5 for nonresident adults.

Labor Day Beach Pilates – Monday, September 5 – Head to the Lakeshore for the annual Labor Day Beach Pilates class at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. It starts at 9:30am and is free (or you can donate) and suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Visit the Sistine Chapel Exhibit – Through September 11 – This is a great weekend to check out Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibition at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum before it closes on September 11th! You can purchase tickets here!