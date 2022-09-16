GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th every year. It’s a month to celebrate the contributions, histories and cultures of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Grand Rapids and Western Michigan have a variety of cultural and educational events taking place to learn and celebrate Hispanic culture!

Fiesta Storytimes Members of the community & GRPL staff will offer 2 bilingual book reading events! There will also be Latino music, snacks and free children’s books (while supplies last). Come out to the Seymour Branch on October 3rd from 5p-6:30pm and the West Side Branch on October 20th from 5pm-6:30pm!

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta Saturday, September 24

Central Park Grand Haven

11am-10:30pm Enjoy live music, dance performances, food and vendors all day on September 24th! Plus, don’t miss Restaurant Week September 19-24 and the Fiesta Concert & Selena Look-Alike Contest on September 16th!

Hispanic Heritage Month @ GVSU Grand Valley State University has a variety of events highlighting the U.S. Latino/a/x and Hispanic communities throughout the month! Check out their full lineup here.

Hispanic Heritage Game Day Friday, September 30

Main GRPL Library

4pm-6pm Join the GRPL for a classic Bingo game, Loteria and also test your knowledge with Hispanic history/culture trivia. This event is for all ages and family friendly – games will be played in both Spanish and English.

The Grand Rapids Public Library has multiple events throughout the month including storytimes (for both kids and adults), live music, community conversations and more. Click here for the full calendar of events!