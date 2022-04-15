GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Easter is Sunday, April 17! With a few days left until the holiday, you may be in search of fun activities to do with your family and friends. While you’re out and about, don’t forget to cherish the memories you’ll be making by snapping some pics! If you’re feeling extra festive and wish to snap some selfies with the Easter bunny, then we know just where to find the holiday character! Check out these Easter bunny appearance locations around West Michigan!

Grand Rapids

Community Easter Egg Hunt & Fun Free Day From Noon- 4 pm, this Easter Sunday, Soccer Shots Grand Rapids will host a free community Easter Egg Hunt at Highland Park. The event will feature an appearance from the Easter Bunny, yard games, local vendors, face painting, the Kool Breeze Fire Truck, and much more! Read more information on the organization’s Facebook event detail page.

Lansing

Visit the Easter Bunny at Meridian Mall The Easter Bunny is hopping its way to Meridan Mall in Lansing! From now until Saturday, April 16, between 11am- 7 pm, shoppers can have free visits, and photo packages are available for purchase. View photo pricing and reservations.

Holland

Snap photos at Tip Toes in Holland Tip Toes, a children’s clothing store in Holland, invites families to stop by the store to meet the easter bunny from 11 am- to 1 pm on Saturday, April 16. There is no cost to attend and personal photography is encouraged! Learn more

Kalamazoo / Battle Creek

Take a ride on the Easter Bunny Express! Bring the kids along for an egg-cellent holiday train the ride! For one hour and thirty minutes interact with the Easter bunny, take photos and create new memories as you cruise through Little River Railroad/Quincy Village Park! See event details here

Frid ay, April 15

Photos with the Bunny | Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids | 11 am- 8 pm | Details

Free Easter Bunny Photos | VerHage Fruit Farms & Cider Mill | Kalamazoo | 10 am- 5 pm | Details

Saturday, April 16

Hippity Hop 5k | Potter Park Zoo in Lansing | Various times | Details

Easter Bunny Visit & Pics in Sparta | Chamber Office in Sparta | 9:30 am – 11:30 am | Details

Encounter Eggfest with trunks of treats & Easter Bunny | Encounter Church in Grand Rapids | 10am- noon | Details

Easter Bunny at 19th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Holland | Quincy Park in Holland | 10 am- until | Details

City2Shore Arete Collection: Easter Egg Hunt ft. Easter Bunny & Photobooth | Grandville | 10am- 11 am | Details

Easter with the Equest Bunny | Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford | 9:30 am- 1 pm | Details

Photos with the Bunny | Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids | 10 am- 8 pm | Details

The Easter Bunny visits Wenke Greenhouses | Wenke Greenhouse in Kalamazoo | 10:30 am- 1:30 pm| Details

The Great Village Egg Hunt with appearances from the Easter Bunny and Easter Chick | Village Hall in Spring Lake | 11 am- 1 pm (for photos) | Details

Sunday, April 17

Easter Bunny video call (Virtual) | Multiple times | Details