Battle Creek Christmas Parade

Location: Battle Creek, MI. Parade begins at North Washington Ave to Michigan Ave. Finishes at Commerce Pointe)

Date: Dec. 10

Join the Battle Creek community for their Christmas Parade! The theme of this year’s 41st annual event is “Come Celebrate Our Christmas: A Tribute to Our Essential Workers.”

See floats honoring nurses, doctors, truck drivers, police officers, firefighters, doctors and more with encouraging messages. According to the City of Battle Creek, this year’s Grand Marshall is designated to Jim Demarest, long term club coordinator, who passed away last December.

View more information online.