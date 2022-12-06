GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
Battle Creek Christmas Parade
Location: Battle Creek, MI. Parade begins at North Washington Ave to Michigan Ave. Finishes at Commerce Pointe)
Date: Dec. 10
Join the Battle Creek community for their Christmas Parade! The theme of this year’s 41st annual event is “Come Celebrate Our Christmas: A Tribute to Our Essential Workers.”
See floats honoring nurses, doctors, truck drivers, police officers, firefighters, doctors and more with encouraging messages. According to the City of Battle Creek, this year’s Grand Marshall is designated to Jim Demarest, long term club coordinator, who passed away last December.
View more information online.
Christmas Lite Show Drive Thru
Location: LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Recurring daily through Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
“West Michigan’s largest, animated drive-through light show is back for another year of magic!”
The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark features two miles of animated displays, millions of lights, tunnels and holiday music for families to experience! Purchase tickets online or at the ticket window for as low as $30.
View event information and hours online.
30th Annual Wonderland of Lights
Location: Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI, 48912
Recurring weekly from 5-8 pm on Thursday-Sunday until Dec. 23
Take a stroll through Potter Park Zoo as you and your loved ones and friends enjoy holiday music, explore unique displays, or grab a bite to eat at the Savanna Grill. Admission rates are charged at the gate.
View details online.
Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular
Location: Gilmore Car Musuem, 6865 W Hickory Corners
Recurring Thursday-Sunday until Dec. 30
For the second year, the Gilmore Car Museum is offering a walk/drive-through experience to view holiday lights across its 90-acre campus. According to the museum, the “Winter Wonderland” features lighted grounds, festive music, a festival of trees, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, decorations, and classic cars.
Guests will also be able to enjoy hot cocoa, adult drinks, holiday treats and gifts, holiday inflatables and mazes, a tree and wreath lot, family rides in classic cars, and art exhibit and much more.
View details here.
Additional December events and activities
Grand Rapids
Everett’s Gardens Christmas Drive Thru Light Display | Nov. 18- Dec. 17 from 6- 8 pm | 240 84th St. SE, Byron Center, 49315 | Details
University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 22- Jan. 8 | Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Details
BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley | Dec. 2-Dec. 30 | Founders Brewing Company, 253 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 | Details
Winter Lights Walking Trail | Dec. 2- Jan. 31 | Ada Village | Details
Aquinas College Christmas Lights Display | Dec. 6- Jan. 4 | 1607 Robinson Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506 | Details
Gaslight Village Holiday Sip & Shop | Dec. 8 from 4- 8 pm | 2166 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506 | Details
Grand Rapids Ballet- The Nutcracker | Dec. 9-18 | DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 | Details
Lansing
2022 Michigan Made: Holiday Art Exhibition | Nov. 2- Dec. 23| Lansing Art Gallery, 300 S. Washington Sq. Ste 100 | Details
Downtown Lansing Kringle Holiday Market | Nov. 17- Dec. 17 | 400 S. Capitol Ave | Details
Lansing Holiday Light Show | Nov.17- Dec. 18 | Lansing Cottonwood Campgrounds, 5339 S. Aurelius Rd. | Details
Holiday Nights of Lights | Dec. 2- Dec. 18 | Frances Park, 2701 Moores River Dr. | Details
East Lansing Winter Fest | Dec. 10 from 11 am- 2 pm | East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Rd. | Details
Lansing Symphony Orchestra Season’s Greetings | Dec. 11 at 3 pm | Wharton Center for Performing Arts, 750 E. Shaw Ln, Michigan State University | Details
Kalamazoo / Battle Creek
A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett | Dec. 8- 11 | Farmers Alley Theatre, 221 Farmers Alley | Details
Spooge: A Christmas Miracle | Dec. 8- 16 | Dormouse Theatre, 1030 Portage St. | Details
Christmas in the Village | Dec. 10 from Noon- 8 pm | Village of Vicksburg, MI | Details
Living Nativity: A Christmas Drama | Dec. 9- 11 from 6-9 pm | Downtown Battle Creek | Details
Holiday Market and Self-Guided Tour | Dec. 10 & 17 from 11 am- 4 pm | 3700 Gull Lake Drive Hickory Corners, MI 49060 | Details
Tinsel Toes 5k | Dec. 10 from 5:30- 6:30 pm | Battle Creek | Details & Location
Kalamazoo Community Chorale Concert | Dec. 11 at 3 pm | First United Methodist Church | 212 S. Park St. | Details
WWE Live Holiday Tour | Dec. 11 at 7 pm | Wings Event Center, 3600 Vanrick Drive | Details
December to Remember | Dec. 15 from 5- 7 pm | City of Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation, 200 S Rose St. | Details
Holiday Ice Revue | Dec. 17 at 7 pm | 3600 Vanrick Dr. | Details
Holland
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market | Nov. 19- Dec. 10 | 8th St. Marketplace, Holland, MI | Details
Magic at the Mill | Dec. 2- 17 from 5-7 pm | Windmill Island Gardens, 1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI | Details
Babes in Toyland Musical | Nov. 25- Dec. 10 | Holland Community Theatre, 50 W 9th St., Holland, MI| Details
Annual Holiday Train Show | Dec. 7-17 | Howard Miller Community Center, 14 S. Church St. Zeeland, MI | Details
The Promise is Jesus | Dec. 9-17 from 7-9 pm | The Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E 8th St #3504, Holland, MI | Details
Holidays Around the World | Dec. 10 from 10 am- 1 pm | Holland Musuem, 31 W 10th St., Holland, MI | Details