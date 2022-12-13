GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This holiday season, several local restaurants in and near Grand Rapids, Holland, Lansing, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo are giving the gift of a great Christmas meal to the community! Our latest Big 4 Guide features holiday meals, catering options, buffets and dinners to go. Check it out below!

Grand Rapids Dream Center’s “Christmas Party” Address: Oakdale Park Church, 961 Temple St SE, Grand Rapids, MI Date: Saturday, Dec. 17 (4-7 pm) Join the Grand Rapids Dream Center for a family-friendly Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. From 4-7 pm, celebrate the “incredible gift of Christmas” by having a meal and participating in fun activities including cookie decorating, a family booth, stocking decorating, meeting Santa and much more! Register to attend or volunteer.

Additional holiday & Christmas meals in or near Grand Rapids

Amore Trattoria Italiana “Take & Bake Christmas Dinners” | 5080 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI | Preorder by Friday, Dec. 16 | Details

Slows BarBQ “Dinner Packages” | 435 Ionia Ave, SW, Grand Rapids, MI | Preorder by Monday, Dec. 19 | Details

FireRock Grille’s “Brunch with Santa” | 7177 Kalamazoo Caledonia, MI | Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10:30 am- 3 pm | Details

Merten’s Prime | 35 Oakes St Sw, Grand Rapids, MI | Dine in on Saturday, Dec. 24- 25th | Details

Christmas Day at Harvest Buffet | Gunlake Casino, 1123 129th Ave, Wayland, MI | Sunday, Dec. 25 | Details

Fieldstone Grill Address: 3970 West Centre Ave, Portage, MI Gather and enjoy the holiday season without having to prep a feast! Fieldstone Grill in Portage is offering a dine-in Christmas Eve three-course meal for $40, and a “Take & Bake Meal” featuring herb roasted prime rib, an assortment of Christmas cookies, sides and more. Pre-orders are being taken now and must be placed by Monday, Dec. 19. Pickups are available Dec. 23 and 24. View more details

Additional holiday & Christmas meals in or near Kalamazoo/ Battle Creek

The Morning Dish’s “Breakfast with Santa” | Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Raddison Plaza Hotel & Suites, 100 West Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI | Details (Reservations encouraged)

God’s Kitchen of Michigan’s “Free Community Christmas Dinner” | Tuesday, Dec. 20- 21 at the Portage Chapel Hill Church, 7028 Oakland Drive, Portage MI | Details

United for the Unsheltered of Kalamazoo’s “Christmas Dinner” | Sunday, Dec. 25 from 12-2:00 pm at St. Luke’s Church, 247 W Lovell St, Kalamazoo, MI | Details (Volunteers needed)

Park Street Market’s “Christmas Dinners” | 512 N. Park St. Kalamazoo, MI | Pre-order today | Details

The Park Club (private dinner) | 219 West South St., Kalamazoo, MI | Saturday, Dec. 24 from 3-7 pm | Details

RedRock Grille’s Annual “Brunch with Santa” Address: 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland, MI Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 (10:30 am- 3 pm) Ring in the holiday season while feasting with Santa at this fun family-friendly brunch! Hosted by RedRock Grille, the event features a “delicious buffet, cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar” and a photo with Santa, the restaurant says. Reserve your spot and learn more details

Boston Market’s “Holiday Meals” Address: 6435 South Cedar St., Lansing, MI The Boston Market team in Lansing is making holiday cooking a breeze by handling all the tedious work for you! Preorder holiday bundles or guest favorites for catering or heating and serving at home. Details

Additional holiday & Christmas meals in or near Lansing

Cask & Co. | 3425 East Saginaw, Lansing, MI | Preorder and pick up on Saturday, Dec. 24 | Details

Asian Buffet’s “Christmas Buffet” | 4920 Marsh Rd, Okemos, MI | Sunday, Dec. 25 from 11-9 pm | Details