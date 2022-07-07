GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm summer months are upon us which means there are so many fun ways to get out into the community and enjoy all of the events West Michigan has to offer. Here’s a look at some of the best festivals to catch this summer!

Ionia Free Fair July 15th-23rd

Ionia Free Fair The Ionia Free Fair is a classic West Michigan festival that the whole family can enjoy. There will be live music, a monster truck show, a parade, kids and senior days and of course, amusement rides and fair food! Check it all out here!

Coast Guard Festival July 29th-August 7th

Grand Haven This weeklong festival honors the men and women of the United States Coast Guard while providing fun for all ages. You can take a tour of one of the ships, enjoy live music, take the kids to the carnival and so much more! See the full lineup of events and performances here.

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival August 5th-7th

Calder Plaza Celebrate Hispanic culture with amazing food and music across 3 days of events downtown! The Hispanic Festival has been a Grand Rapids tradition for over 40 years and is free and open to the public. Stay up to date with all of the festivities taking place by checking their Facebook page.

Breakaway Festival August 19th-20th

Belknap Park Back in Grand Rapids for the 5th year, this 2-day festival features a diverse music lineup with EDM, hip-hop and pop artists. In addition to great performances, there will also be a silent disco, local food trucks and vendors and other activities! See the full lineup and get tickets here.

MORE EVENTS:

National Cherry Festival July 2nd-9th

Downtown Traverse City Website: CherryFestival.org The famous cherry festival has been a week long tradition since 1968 featuring over 150 events and activities throughout the week including sand sculpture contests, parades, food, races, concerts and of course, cherries!

Charlevoix Venetian Festival July 16th-24th

Charlevoix Website: VenetianFestival.com Charlevoix hosts a week of events for Venetian Festival including concerts, street & boat parades, venetian games, Aquapalooza beach and more! Check out their website for a downloadable schedule of events and to see all of the festivities!

Global Water Fest July 30th

Canal Park – Grand Rapids Website: GlobalWaterFestGR.com The 2nd Annual Global Water Fest is a chance to explore Asian Pacific culture and its celebration of water! It’s a free & family-friendly event hosted by the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation and features Dragon Boat Races, globally-themed food vendors, live music and entertainment!

Kent County Youth Fair August 8th-13th

Lowell Website: KCYF.org This is a great chance for the kids to enjoy summer before school starts again. The Kent County Youth Fair is centered on developing character and leadership traits in young kids who have an interest in agriculture.

National Blueberry Festival August 11th-14th

South Haven Website: BlueberryFestival.com Blueberry lovers need to check out the annual National Blueberry Festival in South Haven! You’ll get the chance to visit blueberry farms, partake in a pie eating contest or a 5k. Or if you’re just looking to shop, you can buy blueberry products or visit the craft fair!

Pentwater Homecoming August 11th-14th

Pentwater Website: Pentwater.org Head to the beautiful Lake Michigan town of Pentwater for their 2022 Homecoming Celebration! There will be a farmers market, live music, a sand sculpture contest, sunset yoga, a parade, a pancake breakfast, a tailgate party and so much more!

A Glimpse of Africa Festival August 14th

Calder Plaza Website: AGlimpseOfAfrica.org The largest African cultural event in West Michigan takes place in Grand Rapids on August 14th. This family-friendly event highlights the rich, diverse and beautiful African cultures through dance, music, fashion, art and food!

Suds on the Shore Beer & Wine Tasting Festival August 20th

Ludington Website: VisitLudington.com Ludington is hosting its annual craft beer tasting on August 20th from 12pm-5pm at Rotary Park as a fundraising effort for the United Way of Mason County. You can check out venders from all around Michigan with over 100 samples of craft beer, hard cider and Michigan wine! There will also be live music and food.

Polish Heritage Festival August 26th

Calder Plaza Website: PolishHeritageSociety.com Thousands of people turn out every year for 3 days of celebration highlighting Polish food, music and culture! There are also activities for children and a demonstration tent on Polish cooking and arts.