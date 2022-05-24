GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 30, and to honor the men and women who have lost their lives serving our country, several West Michigan groups and organizations will host community events as commemoration. Gather with your family, friends, or neighbors and head to an event nearby.

HOLLAND

Memorial Day Parade The Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau invites the community to attend its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. The parade begins at 9 am on 8th street and Central Ave. See more details

Additional Memorial Day events in or near Holland:

Dunes Resort Memorial Day Weekend | May 29 at noon | See Details

Memorial Day Mt. Pisgah Paddle / Run or Walk / Paddle – A Tribute to our Veterans | May 30 at 10 am | Details

Zeeland’s Memorial Day Parade | May 30 at 9 am | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

City of Walker Memorial Day Parade Join the city of Walker in honoring those who “have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.” The Memorial Day Parade starts at noon at Remembrance Road, begins at City Hall and concludes at Walker Village Drive. See more details.

Additional Memorial Day events in or near Grand Rapids:

12th Annual Memorial Day $10 Memorial Day Classic at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex | May 27- 30 | See Details

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids’ Memorial Day Ceremony | May 30 from 2 pm- 3 pm | See Details

BATTLE CREEK / KALAMAZOO

Food Trucks at BC Cargo Support local businesses while feasting on delicious food from 10 am- 9 pm at the BC Cargo lot in Battle Creek! See more details

Additional Memorial Day events in or near Battle Creek/ Kalamazoo:

Memorial Day Flag Placement at Battle Creek Memorial Park | May 26 at 9 am | See Details

Memorial Day Ceremony at Kalamazoo Speedway | May 28 at 7 pm | See Details

Memorial Day Luminaria at the Air Zoo | May 30 | See details

Sunset Cruisers Memorial Day Car and Motorcycle Show | May 30 from 8 am to 2 pm | See Details

MUSKEGON

Greater Muskegon Memorial Day Parade and Music Ceremony Celebrate Memorial Day by heading to the 2022 Greater Muskegon Memorial day Parade and Music Ceremony! The festivities kick off at 9 am on Morris Ave and will end at Hackley Park. Following the parade, guests can enjoy music by the Mona Shores High School Marching Band. See more details

Additional Memorial Day events in or near Muskegon:

Fruitport Old Fashioned Days Festival & Midway Carnival | May 25- 30 from 10 am – 9 pm | See Details

Michigan’s Adventure Opening Weekend | May 27 from 10 am – 6 pm | See Details

Milwaukee Clipper Memorial Day Party | May 28 from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm | See Details

2022 American Salute at the Frauenthal Theater | May 30 at 10 am | See Details

Meridian Township Memorial Day Service at Glendale Cemetery | May 30 at 11 am | See Details

Missed an event that you do see featured in our Big 4 Guide? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com to have it added in!