GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan, it’s time to fire up the grill, enjoy the sunshine, and put on your red, white and blue gear! Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are many fun celebrations to take part in this year.

Everything from all-day balloon festivals to evening firework shows – we’ve got you covered. See our Big 4 guide below for information on local events!

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival What’s not to love about the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival? Voted one of the best summer air shows in the country and known for being “the nation’s largest combined air show and balloon festival,” according to the State of Michigan’s website, this event needs to be included on your summer bucket list.

The fun kicks off on June 30 through July 4. It features the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, civilian acts, fireworks, a wall of fire, the US Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet RHINO Demo Team, and the US Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo Team. Treat yourself and your loved ones to quality entertainment, activities, and food! See details

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2022 Calling all foodies who have an appreciation for delicious and diverse cuisine! You’re invited to the First Annual Grand Rapids Food Fest hosted in Calder Plaza from July 1- July 3. Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend by feasting on a variety of foods showcasing local retail and small business merchant vendors. Come hungry and leave with a satisfied tummy! See details

Annual Fourth of July Pilates in Muskegon Cookouts and fireworks are typical festivities many people look forward to on the Fourth of July, but what about exercise? If you’re up for a fun workout on a gorgeous beach, then add this free community event to your holiday itinerary! All ages and fitness levels are welcome to attend. See details

Fourth of July Fireworks in Grand Haven It’s a firework display looked forward to by many! This year, the Fourth of July Fireworks are back in Grand Haven, and you and your family can be a part of the festivities! Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., and the Musical Fountain follows at 10:10 p.m. See details

Additional Fourth of July & Fourth of July Weekend events:

June 29th: Decorate Your Bike for the Fourth of July | 2- 3 p.m. | Kent District Library | See details

June 30th: Fourth of July Cookie Decorating | 9-11 a.m. | Grand Rapids | See details

July 2nd: Frederick Meijer Garden presents: Red, White, Blue & You: A Salute to Independence Day! | 10 a.m.- Noon | See details

July 4th: 88th Annual Hollyhock Lane Parade | 8 a.m. | Ottawa Hills | See details

July 4th: Saugatuck Douglas Fourth of July Celebration | Event begins at dusk | See details

July 4th: Ada Township Fourth of July Celebration | 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. | See details

July 4th: Grandville Fourth of July Celebration| 7 a.m.- 10:15 p.m. | See details

Have we missed an event? Email morgan.poole@woodtv.com to have it included in our Big 4 Guide!