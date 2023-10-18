GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Calling all ghouls, goblins, witches and autumn enthusiasts! Fall is underway, and Halloween is creeping up! Find ways to make the most of this season by exploring seasonal-themed events and activities across West Michigan. Between fall festivals, trick-or-treating and spooktacular happenings for kids, families and adults, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Fall-themed festivals & events:

Downtown & Centertown Grand Haven’s “Fall Festival”

A photo of fall colors in Grand Haven. (Courtesy of Sara Schoendorff Redeker)

The City of Grand Haven invites the community to its family-friendly event filled with activities! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, enjoy spooky stories, costume contests, trick-or-treating, a haunted museum, carriage rides, a thriller dance and zombie walk happening both downtown and Centertown. View the event schedule here.

Additional events: Oct. 19 | 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Cider and Scenery at the Kalamazoo Nature Center | Details Oct. 20 | 6-10 p.m. | Fall Fun at Harvest Moon Acres Corn Maze & Fun Park | Details Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.| White Pine Trail Color Tour at the Rockford Dam Overlook | Details Oct. 27 | 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. | The Stuart Neighborhood Fall Festival in Kalamazoo | Details Oct. 28 | Begins at noon | Fall Harvest Day at Adventure Point in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 28 | 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Cedar Creek Fall Fest in Muskegon | Details

All things pumpkin:

Live Giant Pumpkin Carving at Rosa Parks Circle

This isn’t your ordinary pumpkin carving. From 3-7 p.m. on October 27, head to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids to watch a live professional carving of a 1,600-pound pumpkin! Plus enjoy free candy, fall photo ops and pumpkins while supplies last. Learn more here.

Additional events: Oct. 21 | Noon-4 p.m. | PumpkinFest at Hancock in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 28 | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.| Pumpkin Smash N’ Bash at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm |Details

Trick-or-treating:

9th Annual Trick-or-Treating on the Dunes

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

You’ve been trick-or-treating in your local neighborhood, but have you ever collected candy on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes? From noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, join community members for a fun event! Learn more here.

Additional events: Oct. 21 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Kentwood Trunk-or-Treat | Details Oct. 21 | Begins at noon | Trunk-or-Treat at Whistlestop Pak in Byron Center | Details Oct. 21 | 2 p.m.-4 p.m.| Trick-or-treating at Montcalm Heritage Village | Details Oct. 21 | 2 p.m.-4 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat at New City Fellowship in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 22 | Begins at 2 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 22 | 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Rockford | Details Oct. 22 | 5 p.m.-7 p.m. | Trunk-n-Treat at Rock Urban Church in Grandville | Details Oct. 24 | 5-7 p.m. | Family Futures and Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association’s Trunk-or-Treat for Child Safety | Details Oct. 25 | 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds | Details Oct. 25 | 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. | Gilmore Car Museum’s Truck-or-Treat | Details Oct. 25 | 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat by First Reformed Church in Grandville | Details Oct. 26 | Begins at 6 p.m. | Trunk-or-Treat at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 28 | 10 a.m.-noon | Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Details Oct. 28 | Begins at 3 p.m. | Hocus Pocus Double Feature at LMCU Ballpark | Details Oct. 28 | 5 p.m.-8 p.m. | Trick-or-Treat at the Zeeland Township Fire Department | Details Oct. 28 | 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.| Pierce Cedar Creek Institute’s Candlelight Trails/Trick-or-treating | Details Oct. 29 | Noon-4 p.m. | Trick-or-treat at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum |Details

Spooktacular family-friendly events

“Zoo Goes Boo” at John Ball Zoo

FILE – A Zoo Goes Boo banner at John Ball Zoo. Photo captured in 2019.

Get into the spooky spirit at John Ball Zoo! “Zoo Goes Boo” is back and features Halloween decorations, twisted treat stations, animals, live entertainment, and trick-or-treating for guests and families! View all of the fun in store for the community here.

Additional events: Oct. 20 | 10 a.m.- noon | Hallowee-Ones at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park | Details Oct. 20 | 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Howl ‘N Boo at the Humane Society of West Michigan | Details Oct. 20 | Begins at 7:30 p.m. | Young Frankenstein at the Holland Community Theatre | Details Oct. 26 | 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. | Not-so-scary Storytime at the Kent District Library Rockford Branch | Details Oct. 27 | 1-8 p.m. | Boo at the Barn by the Critter Barn | Details Oct. 28 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.| Halloween in the Historical Village at Blandford Nature Center | Details Oct. 28 | 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. | A Nightmare Off Elm Street at Reo Town in Lansing | Details Oct. 28 | 2 p.m.-5 p.m. | Halloween Forest at Milham Park in Kalamazoo | Details Oct. 28 | Noon- 3 p.m. | Dia de Los Muertos at the Holland Armory | Details Oct. 28 | Noon-4 p.m. | Halloween Demo Day at House Rules Board Game Lounge in Grand Rapids | Details Oct. 28 | 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Haunted Museum in Grand Haven | Details Oct. 28 | 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.| Halloween Skating Party at Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink | Details Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. -9 p.m. | Monster Mash at Downtown Wayland Main Street | Details Oct. 28 | 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. | Day of the Dead/Dia de Los Muertos at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center | Details Oct. 28 | 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. | Haunted History of Kalamazoo Walking Tour | Details Oct. 29 | Noon- 5 p.m. | Kids Haunt at the Haunt | Details Oct. 31 | 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. | Halloween Swing Dance at the Grand Rapids Public Museum | Details

Check back frequently for additional events and activities! Know of an event that isn’t featured? Email details to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.

To view trick-or-treating times near you, view WOOD TV8’s list here!