Taco & Tequila Festival – May 7: Enjoy taco and tequila samples outdoors at LMCU Ballpark! All ages are welcome but you must be 21+ in order to sample the alcoholic beverages. **Tickets are running low.**

Grand Rapids Downtown Market – Open 7 days a week: The Downtown Market is a great place to check out more than 20 artisan food stores and restaurants at once plus you can get some shopping in!

Women & Whiskey – May 19: Looking to learn more about whiskey? Margaux at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is hosting a Women & Whiskey event where you can learn new recipes and mingle at 7pm. They also are hosting a Happy Hour staring at 5:30.