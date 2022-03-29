GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is upon us, even if the weather hasn’t been cooperating! If you’re looking to get out with friends and family and enjoy some of the great springtime events, we have you covered!
For Foodies
Taco & Tequila Festival – May 7: Enjoy taco and tequila samples outdoors at LMCU Ballpark! All ages are welcome but you must be 21+ in order to sample the alcoholic beverages. **Tickets are running low.**
Grand Rapids Downtown Market – Open 7 days a week: The Downtown Market is a great place to check out more than 20 artisan food stores and restaurants at once plus you can get some shopping in!
Women & Whiskey – May 19: Looking to learn more about whiskey? Margaux at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is hosting a Women & Whiskey event where you can learn new recipes and mingle at 7pm. They also are hosting a Happy Hour staring at 5:30.
For Families
Butterflies in Bloom – Through April 30: Enjoy the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation! There is also special educational programming and the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden offers butterfly-themed activities.
Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs at the GRPM: This exhibit features rare fossils, life-size models and interactive exhibits.
Baby Shark Live – April 15: Catch Baby Shark and his Pinkfong for a fun singing and dancing adventure under the seas at DeVos Performance Hall! We guarantee you won’t be able to get the songs out of your head!
For Nature Lovers
Holland Tulip Time Festival – May 7-15: Enjoy parades, entertainment, artisan markets, fireworks and millions of tulips in bloom.
Amway River Bank Run – May 14: The River Bank Run is back for its 45th Annual race, featuring the largest 25K in the country. There also is a 25K handcycle/wheelchair, 10K, 5K run and 5K walk! You can still register now.
Spring Fling at the Critter Barn – April 1-9: Meet spring babies including ducklings, chicks, bunnies, kid goats, calves and lambs! Enjoy the changing of the seasons at the farm in Zeeland!
For Entertainment Lovers
Concerts at Van Andel – So many great show are coming to Van Andel this spring including Elton John on April 5, Journey on May 4, Justin Bieber on May 12 and REO Speedwagon, Styx Live & Loverboy on May 31!
Whitecaps Opening Day – April 12: Come cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps at their Opening Day at 6:35pm or catch any of their other games this season! Don’t forget to check out the promotions for each game before you go.
Michigan Drag Brunch: If you haven’t caught a Michigan Drag Brunch, you’ll need to add that to your list! They have a 2pm show at One Bourbon on April 3 and an 11am & 2pm show on April 24th! Get your tickets, a group of friends, a beverage and sit back and enjoy the show.