GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Wednesday, Aug. 30, is National Beach Day, and Labor Day is approaching! While summer is still underway and the weather is nice, why not take a trip to the beach? Sink your toes in the sand, swim, and plan a day of relaxation and exploration at these Michigan beach towns. Our friends at Stacker compiled a list of the best in-state destinations to explore.

According to Stacker, these rankings were determined by a number of factors. These factors include the number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses and median home prices. Learn more on Stacker’s website.

#25. Port Austin, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 11

– Length of listed beachfront: 3.3 miles

– Average swim season length: 92 days

– Average county summer temperature: 69 degrees

– Median home price: $192,716

#24. Stephenson, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 4

– Length of listed beachfront: 6.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 66 degrees

– Median home price: $147,631

#23. Cheboygan, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 9

– Length of listed beachfront: 2.3 miles

– Average swim season length: 103 days

– Average county summer temperature: 65 degrees

– Median home price: $164,339

#22. Ludington, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 6.5 miles

– Average swim season length: 98 days

– Average county summer temperature: 67 degrees

– Median home price: $231,969

#21. Ontonagon, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 8

– Length of listed beachfront: 20.0 miles

– Average swim season length: 96 days

– Average county summer temperature: 64 degrees

– Median home price: $87,667

#20. Mohawk, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 10

– Length of listed beachfront: 6.8 miles

– Average swim season length: 97 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $173,584

#19. Paradise, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 6.1 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $144,493

#18. Fort Gratiot, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 8

– Length of listed beachfront: 1.8 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 72 degrees

– Median home price: $236,281

#17. Tawas City, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 8

– Length of listed beachfront: 4.7 miles

– Average swim season length: 121 days

– Average county summer temperature: 68 degrees

– Median home price: $148,290

#16. Standish, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 3

– Length of listed beachfront: 6.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 110 days

– Average county summer temperature: 69 degrees

– Median home price: $105,780

#15. East Tawas, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 4.1 miles

– Average swim season length: 118 days

– Average county summer temperature: 68 degrees

– Median home price: $152,025

#14. Marquette, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 8.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 110 days

– Average county summer temperature: 64 degrees

– Median home price: $270,251

#13. Oscoda, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 4.5 miles

– Average swim season length: 119 days

– Average county summer temperature: 68 degrees

– Median home price: $123,405

#12. Ossineke, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 10.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 67 degrees

– Median home price: $146,189

#11. Alpena, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 10

– Length of listed beachfront: 7.2 miles

– Average swim season length: 104 days

– Average county summer temperature: 67 degrees

– Median home price: $137,578

#10. Northport, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 13

– Length of listed beachfront: 4.7 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 67 degrees

– Median home price: $600,364

#9. Newberry, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 14

– Length of listed beachfront: 18.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $69,508

#8. Au Gres, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 13

– Length of listed beachfront: 2.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 114 days

– Average county summer temperature: 69 degrees

– Median home price: $102,423

#7. Garden, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 11

– Length of listed beachfront: 14.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 64 degrees

– Median home price: $142,592

#6. Saint Ignace, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 12

– Length of listed beachfront: 8.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $174,019

#5. Rapid River, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 14

– Length of listed beachfront: 18.3 miles

– Average swim season length: 111 days

– Average county summer temperature: 64 degrees

– Median home price: $134,663

#4. Munising, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 8

– Length of listed beachfront: 9.9 miles

– Average swim season length: 122 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $157,048

#3. Millersburg, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 6

– Length of listed beachfront: 3.2 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 72 degrees

– Median home price: $149,863

#2. Naubinway, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 16

– Length of listed beachfront: 9.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 108 days

– Average county summer temperature: 63 degrees

– Median home price: $134,549

#1. Traverse City, Michigan

– Number of beaches: 31

– Length of listed beachfront: 10.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 104 days

– Average county summer temperature: 69 degrees

– Median home price: $396,274