GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The wait is officially over! The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season lineup featuring “multiple area community theatre premieres and a family favorite as part of next season’s offerings,” but this isn’t all! The theatre also shared its new efforts to make the live theatre experience more accessible to everyone in the community.

Mark those calendars! Here’s a rundown of shows to attend in 2023 and 2024:

The SpongeBob Musical

Sept. 15-Oct. 8, 2023

Kick off the 2023-2024 season with an adaptation of a well-known Nickelodeon series! During this “dynamic stage musical” SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom face destruction, but a hero rises and takes center stage when the undersea world believes all hope is lost.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Nov. 17-Dec. 17, 2023

Just in time for the holidays, a West Michigan tradition returns! Experience romance, enchantment, and the nostalgia of this classic Disney fairytale. According to the Civic Theatre, audiences can enjoy “music by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.”

Clyde’s

Jan.19-Jan.28, 2024

Prepare to be amazed by a new play to kick off 2024! The Civic Theatre is producing “Clyde’s”, a 2022 Tony-nominated play about a sandwich shop offering its formally incarcerated staff a shot at redemption! The kitchen staff share a common goal–creating the perfect sandwich.

Clyde’s is written by Lynn Nottage, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

Photo courtesy of The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

March 1-March 17, 2024

If you love this popular Disney channel original movie, then you’ll love this show packed with action, adventure, hit songs and loads of comedy! “Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost- home of the most infamous villains who ever lived- the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island…until now,” the Civic Theatre teases.

Disney’s Descendants is written by Nick Blaemire

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

April 19-May 5, 2024

This Spring, Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the iconic mystery novel comes to life on the Civic stage. “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” follows the journey of an American tycoon found dead in the compartment of a “luxurious train” that gets stuck in a snowdrift. “Isolated and with a killer in the midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.”

Ten for All

May 17-May 18, 2024

The 4th Annual Playwriting is returning to the Civic Theatre in May!

As part of the original program, playwrights across the community will submit their original scripts for a chance to be brought to life on stage for the first time. A team of new directors, actors, and stage managers will work together to produce the plays, and audience members can vote for their favorite production to receive the Audience Choice Award.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

June 7-June 30, 2024

Closing out the 2023-2024 season is a musical phenomenon to which the Civic Theatre says, “is filled with songs you remember–and a story you’ll never forget.” “Beautiful” tells the story of Carole King (also known as Carole Klein), a Brooklyn native with a spunky voice and talent for songwriting that found immense success writing for the music industry’s biggest artists and producing chart-topping hits. Tag along for a “ride of a lifetime” as the musical will take audiences “back to where it all began.”

Photo courtesy of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Introducing “Pay What you Want” specials

In addition to an exciting lineup of theatrical productions to catch this season, the Civic Theatre is introducing the community to a new concept, “Pay What you Want January” and “Pay What You Want Wednesdays.” Throughout the 2023-2024 season, “the amount patrons pay is based on what they are able and willing to give the production, whether that is the cost of a small coffee or the bill for a large dinner,” the Civic Theatre details.

“We’re so excited for this experiment,” said Allyson Paris, Civic Theatre’s Artistic Director, “Pay What You Want Wednesday and Pay What You Want January offer our community the chance take a risk on a play that they might not be familiar with, allowing them the opportunity to discover new art without breaking the bank.”

Learn more about the specials here.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s accessible programs and resources

As part of the Civic Theatre’s mission to make theatre more accessible to all, new programs and resources were also announced. Efforts include offering performances for the deaf and hard hearing community, low sensory performances, relaxed environment performances, and more indicated on the Civic Theatre’s website.

Are season passes with early access pricing available?

Yes! Season passes are currently available for purchase on the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s website. When choosing a 4 or 6-pack of tickets, patrons can save up to $15 per ticket. Find additional information here.