GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.

If rides are not your thing do not worry, there is something for everyone at the Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. You can enjoy the great views such as the sand dunes in the distance and the sunset. They also have a great mini golf course they just renovated, that even has Mackinac Island themed suspended bridges on the course. We cannot forget to mention one of the most important, and staple attractions at Craig’s Cruisers, the Go Karts!

All that fun is sure to work up an appetite and the Silver Lake Chicken Shack is sure to satisfy your hunger. Known for their spectacular chicken wings and live music every night, this is sure to be the perfect night cap to your evening. If you love having a good time with your family, singing, dancing and relaxing, be sure to make a trip to Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake this summer.

