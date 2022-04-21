GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re thinking of moving into a senior living community, then you may wonder about available amenities. More specifically, for those transitioning into independent living, a common question is in regards to dining options. During AARP Real Possibilities, Elizabeth Bergman, Food Service Director at Waterford Place, details the types of dining offered in independent living.

Watch in the video player featured above.

Featured dining options at Waterford Place:

Kitchenette or Full-sized kitchen to cook meals independently

Access to a restaurant on the communities property with a set menu and rotating meal options

The ability to choose different meal packages.

Contact Sunset Senior Communities

Sunset Communities

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)