GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an area like West Michigan, where assisted living services are abundant, you may need clarity on making a perfect choice. When selecting an assisted living community to transition yourself or a loved one into, it all comes down to picking the best fit for specific needs.

Sue Haam, Executive Director at the Rose & Garden Christian Haven, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to share practical ways to find an assisted living community that supports an individual’s wellbeing.

Watch the interview featured in the video player above to learn more.

Factors to consider:

Consider the location of the assisted living facility and get a sense of the community with a tour.

Ensure the assisted living community has a State of Michigan license

Ask whether the community employs its staff or if they are on contract

Develop a list of your needs and non-negotiables

For additional information, contact Sunset Senior Communities.

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)