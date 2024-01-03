GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In a significant stride towards enhancing community safety, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan proudly partners with Sports Image®’s OPERATION AED Program to give fully automatic Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to Michigan School Districts. This initiative is aimed at ensuring the availability of life-saving equipment in critical locations in the schools. Nationwide, schools have seen an uptick in cardiac incidents brought to prominence in early 2023 when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills had a cardiac event on the field during a game vs the Cincinnati Bengals.

Recognizing the importance of immediate response in emergencies, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan has partnered with Sports Image® to contribute to the overall safety of the community. Through the Operation AED Program, the insurance organization is donating state-of-the-art, fully automatic AEDs to schools in Michigan, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local schools and ensuring the well-being of students, faculty, and staff if one is ever needed.

The donated AEDs are equipped with cutting-edge technology, making them easy to use even for those with minimal training. These devices have the potential to save lives by providing crucial support in cardiac emergencies until professional medical assistance arrives.

“At Farm Bureau Insurance, we believe in giving back to the community and investing in the safety of our neighbors. By participating in the Operation AED Program, we are proud to play a role in making our schools safer for students, teachers, and administrators. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting the local community and contributing to a safer environment for everyone,” stated Ms. Lisa Fedewa, Advertising Engagement Specialist at Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

Currently, AEDs have been distributed to the following Michigan school districts courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance Agents:

1. Allegan 2. Bedford 3. Belding 4. Cass City 5. Central Montcalm 6. Henry Ford II 7. Hopkins 8. Hudson 9. Hudsonville Christian 10. Jenison Christian 11. L’Anse Creuse North 12. Lawton 13. Mayville 14. Monroe 15. Pewamo-Westphalia 16. St. Patrick (Portland) 17. Unity Christian 18. Vassar

“Lisa and fellow Farm Bureau agents expressed enthusiasm in the Operation AED partnership from the beginning and were thrilled to partner with these area schools as we look to increase the viability and visibility of this new program in Michigan .. and nationwide,” said Eric Horstman, President of Sports Image®.

To get involved or to get your school or organization some help – visit sportsimageinc.com.

About Sports Image®

Sports Image® (sportsimageinc.com) was founded in 2002 in Dayton, OH with the purpose of helping high schools and other grassroots organizations to obtain state-of-the-art equipment and much needed revenue for their athletic programs. To date, Sports Image® has given over $1,500,000 in cash and over $15,000,000 in equipment to schools and organizations throughout the United States and in Canada. In addition, Sports Image® also founded and manages the Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ to the Hoop H.S.

Basketball Invitational (www.flyintothehoop.com), a Top-Ranked National High School Basketball Event that pumps over $1.9M into the local Dayton community annually. For more info, contact us at 937-704-9670.

Sponsored by Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies.