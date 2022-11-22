GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 40 years, the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Inc. has “enhanced the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs by partnering with horses to bring hope and healing through equine assisted activities and therapies.”

Did you know the non-profit organization has a specific program Veterans? It’s called “Hooves for Heroes”, and the program provides mental health counseling, physical and occupational therapy, horsemanship, and additional benefits to those who have made great sacrifices for our country.

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Kelly Alcock from the Equest Center joins Jennifer Feuerstein to detail the program for Veterans and its benefits. These benefits include:

Providing opportunities for Veterans to build a sense of community and healthy relationships

Improve self-awareness

Feel a sense of belonging in groups

Increase self-confidence

Learn more by watching the interview featured above!

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan).