GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and what better way to devote time to our planet than by increasing our awareness of climate change, conservation and sustainability! Our friends at Stacker Stories put together a list of the best nature documentaries of all time focused on plants, animals and the environment to watch. Please note, ratings are based on IMDb user feedback.

#10. Frozen Planet (2011)

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Votes: 27,270

Polar bears and penguins are front and center in this high-definition look at life both above and below the ice. A BBC classic presented by natural historian and television personality Sir David Attenborough, “Frozen Planet” focuses on the Arctic and Antarctic—the two regions on the planet at greatest risk from global warming.

#9. The Blue Planet (2001)

– IMDb user rating: 9.0

– Votes: 35,491

Approximately three-quarters of the Earth’s surface is covered by water—the subject of this riveting eight-part BBC series narrated by David Attenborough, which took home four Emmys and a Peabody Award. In 2018, a newly discovered species of ocean plankton was christened Syracosphaera azureaplaneta in honor of the series.

#8. Dominion (2018)

– Director: Chris Delforce

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– Metascore: data not available

– Runtime: 120 minutes

Infamous for shocking and disturbing footage of animal cruelty, “Dominion” forces viewers to confront how the sausage gets made—in this case, how the hamburgers, ribs, and chicken breasts people enjoy are the end result of the nauseating practices of meat farming. The creators behind this documentary managed to get footage inside large-scale production farms and plants, using hidden cameras and drones to capture truly upsetting scenes of animal abuse that are a routine part of getting meat onto plates. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara narrate.

#7. The Life of Mammals (2002)

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– Votes: 3,804

A follow-up to BBC’s “The Life of Birds,” “The Life of Mammals” explores the origins and habits of arguably the planet’s most engaging and improvising inhabitants. Highlights include nonagenarian presenter David Attenborough hanging out with a sloth.

#6. Life (2009)

– IMDb user rating: 9.1

– Votes: 38,298

A BBC/Discovery co-production, “Life” focuses on Charles Darwin’s “struggle for existence.” Presenter David Attenborough narrated the original U.K. version of the film, but was replaced by Oprah Winfrey for the documentary’s U.S. release.

#5. The Hunt (2015)

– IMDb user rating: 9.3

– Votes: 3,793

It’s “kill or be killed” in this high-stakes BBC series, which casts killer whales and polar bears in a sympathetic light. Narrated by David Attenborough, “The Hunt” employed novel filming techniques to get the perfect shot, including cameras suspended from elephants.

#4. Blue Planet II (2017)

– IMDb user rating: 9.3

– Votes: 34,387

This sequel to the 2001 BBC series “Blue Planet” takes a second look at the high seas with new technology built especially for the follow-up series. Presenter David Attenborough guides viewers through the mating practices of ocean dwellers and warns against the dangers of global warming.

#3. Our Planet (2019)

– IMDb user rating: 9.3

– Votes: 34,571

The new Netflix film “Our Planet” isn’t a BBC production, but it sure looks like one. Produced by the same team responsible for “Planet Earth” and featuring the venerable David Attenborough, the film goes where many earlier nature documentaries feared to tread, compelling audiences to accept their own role in the destruction of the environment.

#2. Planet Earth (2006)

– IMDb user rating: 9.4

– Votes: 169,174

The BBC’s most expensive nature project, this remarkable 11-part series transported audiences to a panoply of natural habitats spread over 64 different countries. Actor Sigourney Weaver narrates the U.S. release, stepping in for icon of British natural history, David Attenborough.

#1. Planet Earth II (2016)

– IMDb user rating: 9.5

– Votes: 99,168

“Planet Earth II” treads the same terrain as its predecessor, the 2006 mega-documentary “Planet Earth.” All manner of creatures eat, hunt and mate, but a decade later they do so in Ultra-HD, which makes for even more riveting viewing.