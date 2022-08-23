GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art medical facilities, and it’s upholding this standing with the development of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility recently opened its doors to the community, and Doug Meijer joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to discuss this new resource further.

Learn about the establishment of the facility, its mission, and how provided services are projected to “transform West Michigan.”

“Well, I’m just so excited. It literally is a dream come true. And it’s been about five and a half years in the making, from the time I was in a German hospital, to the time we opened the doors earlier this month. And, just so excited to be able to be treating, and helping, and saving patients’ lives.”- Doug Meijer