GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Experiencing a heart attack is a scary medical emergency, and although there are different causes, understanding risk factors, causes, prevention and when to seek help can not only save a life but help us feel more prepared in the event of an emergency.

During “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan,” Winni Walsh, development director for the American Heart Association, shares common signs of heart attack and stroke to be aware of and different signs men and women may experience.

According to the American Heart Association’s website, common signs of heart attack include:

Chest or pain discomfort

Lightheadedness, cold sweat, or nausea

Shortness of breath

Discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

Differences in signs/symptoms between men and women include the following:

Men: Nausea or vomiting

Jew, neck or back pain

Squeezing chest pressure or pain

Shortness of breath Women: Nausea or vomiting

Jaw, neck or upper back pain

Chest pain, but not always

Pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen

Shortness of breath

Fainting

Indigestion

Extreme fatigue

According to the AHA’s website, if you or someone else are experiencing signs of a heart attack, call 911. Even if you’re unsure if a heart attack is occurring, it’s still encouraged to get checked out.

