GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Experiencing a heart attack is a scary medical emergency, and although there are different causes, understanding risk factors, causes, prevention and when to seek help can not only save a life but help us feel more prepared in the event of an emergency.
During “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan,” Winni Walsh, development director for the American Heart Association, shares common signs of heart attack and stroke to be aware of and different signs men and women may experience.
According to the American Heart Association’s website, common signs of heart attack include:
- Chest or pain discomfort
- Lightheadedness, cold sweat, or nausea
- Shortness of breath
- Discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
Differences in signs/symptoms between men and women include the following:
Men:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Jew, neck or back pain
- Squeezing chest pressure or pain
- Shortness of breath
Women:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Jaw, neck or upper back pain
- Chest pain, but not always
- Pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen
- Shortness of breath
- Fainting
- Indigestion
- Extreme fatigue
According to the AHA’s website, if you or someone else are experiencing signs of a heart attack, call 911. Even if you’re unsure if a heart attack is occurring, it’s still encouraged to get checked out.
For more information, click here.
