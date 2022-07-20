GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Downtown Ada The Streets of downtown Ada are full of vibrant artwork, thanks to the Ada Business Association and the Kent District Library. This wheelchair accessible path of children’s art is posted on all 34 of the downtowns businesses windows. The artwork that was done by kids from Ada and around West Michigan. Including children staying at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The artwork event starts this Friday and will go on until the 4th of September. So, there is plenty of time to make a trip to downtown Ada to enjoy the artwork as well as all the fun things Ada has to offer.

Downtown Ada is an accessible, fun, walkable community that offers many great local business and restaurants. There is even a beautiful, historic, covered bride that was built in 1867. The business owners and community members of downtown Ada are proud of the community that they love. Between work and play, they are always looking for innovative ways to bring people into their community.