GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans live with the disease. Dementia Friends is an international movement to increase awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

During AARP Real Possibilities, Joy Spahn, a member of Dementia Friends, discusses the differences between Alzheimer’s and related dementias and discusses the growing movement.

Learn more about Dementia Friends on the organization’s website.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)