GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As spring brings the season of rejuvenation, it’s a great time to get outside! Kensey Maurer, Life Enrichment Specialist at Clark, shares a guide of spring-inspired tips that reap the benefits of a spring tune-up.

Enjoy nature and its rebirth by going for an outdoor walk each day. Walking outside will make you feel more energetic.

Start your garden. Gardening promotes overall health and quality of life

Bask in the sunshine. Moderate exposure to sunlight improves mood and cognition, and don’t forget your sunscreen!

Enjoy spring season foods. Think strawberries, asparagus, and rhubarb.

At Clark communities, we inspire our residents to rejuvenate through life enrichment activities tailored to their passions.

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

