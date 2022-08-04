GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Clark’s music therapy program is essential to the therapeutic care provided to residents with memory impairment.

Studies confirm musical activity preserves cognition and memory, lowers stress levels, maintains physical health, encourages social interaction, and even reduces falls.

Music therapy is an additional program offered at Clark that further solidifies its reputation as a leader in memory care services.

Learn more about memory care by viewing the Daily Buzz video featured in the player above.

To learn more about music therapy, visit Clark.

(Sponsored by Clark)