GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Transitioning into a senior living community can feel like a tremendous change, especially when an individual is adjusting to an unfamiliar environment away from a home they may have lived in for years. Luckily for couples looking to make the switch, Clark Retirement offers an ideal community that accommodates all relationships and marriages. Senior Living Advisor Theresa Wilson from Clark shares details on the multiple levels of care that couples and aging adults can receive.

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

Watch the Daily Buzz video featured above.

According to Clark’s website, levels of care for couples include:

Independent Living for active couples

Assisted Living

Memory Care

Learn more by visiting Clark’s website or contacting a Senior Living Advisor.

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)